Two Azul Beach Resort Properties to Open in Dominican Republic

Karisma Hotels & Resorts has announced the expansion of its Azul Beach Resorts portfolio with two properties set to open in the Dominican Republic. The all-new five-star Azul Beach Resort Cap Cana will launch this winter, and the rebranded Sensatori Punta Cana will debut as Azul Beach Resort Punta Cana on November 1, 2021.

Azul Beach Resort Cap Cana

Azul Beach Resort Cap Cana will be set on Playa Juanillo, located just 15 minutes from Punta Cana International Airport. Beyond the beach, Playa Juanillo is a destination within itself, presenting numerous culinary choices, opportunities for shopping, a golf course, marina and more.

With 251 suites, the resort will offer guests a range of accommodation options, including beachfront swim-up suites, beachfront suites for couples, as well as family swim-up suites for parents and their little ones.

Aligned with the November 2021 opening of Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana, Azul Beach Resort Cap Cana’s guests will enjoy shared amenities as they will also have access to all of Margaritaville’s facilities, which will include a combined total of 11 restaurants and three bars. Among the entertainment choices at the resort, the Entertainment Village will showcase live music and food and beverage offerings, while the urban theater Margaritaville Main Stage will provide daily entertainment and tropical tunes, complemented by the sea.

The food and beverage options include Frank & Lola’s Italian Trattoria, popular for its pastas; the Rum Runners, serving rum cocktails; JWB Steakhouse and the Punch Bar.

For those looking for some R&R, there is an 11,000-square-foot St. Somewhere Spa with 15 treatment rooms and a full-service beauty salon. Sports and fitness fans can indulge in pickleball, tennis and aqua fitness classes at the Sports Hub, while children would look to spend time at The Playhouse, where a variety of fun, supervized daily activities await.

Azul Beach Resort Punta Cana

Karisma Hotels & Resorts is also bringing the Azul Beach Resorts character to Uvero Alto Beach, with the rebranding of Sensatori Punta Cana to Azul Beach Resort Punta Cana.

Spanning 252 suites, with options for families as well as an adults-only section with honeymoon and swim-up suites, Azul Beach Resort Punta Cana offers various activities geared toward a vacation experience for all, from toddlers to adults. Amenities include a Gourmet Village with seven restaurants and six bars, two pools and a spa.

Dining amenities cover a wide range of international cuisine and cocktails for guests to indulge in: From the open kitchen layout of Sugarcane, to Asian and Italian flavors at Wok Wok and Verdello. Jazmin Swim-Up Bar and Deck also offer guests a go-to tropical outdoor bar setting to soak up the Caribbean sun with a refreshing cocktail.

Rates at Azul Beach Resort Cap Cana start at $186 pp/pn with upto 40 percent discount. While the starting rate at Azul Beach Resort Punta Cana is $140 pp/pn +$600 resort credits.

