Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort Expands Family-Friendly Offerings

Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort has unveiled new suites, culinary experiences, amenities and attractions, which complement the resort’s existing family-friendly offerings. Designed by Sordo Madaleno, the resort first welcomed guests in summer 2021 and is part of Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection.

The resort’s expansion includes 58 new Preferred Club Suites in four room categories: Junior Suite Waterpark View, Preferred Club Junior Suite Tropical View, Preferred Club Junior Suite Waterpark View and Preferred Club Master Suite Waterpark. These suites mirror the resort’s existing design, each with a balcony or terrace and offering the same family-friendly amenities found throughout the property.

The resort’s expansion also includes a new 18,600-square-foot water park. Guests can enjoy a pirate ship with a heated pool and shallow splash zone, three water slides, two additional heated pools, two hot tubs, Tides snack station, Sundaez ice cream corner, a Bahia Bites food truck and Nebbiolo Italian restaurant.

The expansion will also include the introduction of the Dreams Preferred Lounge, an exclusive space for families booking upper-level room categories, located on the eighth floor. Guests can enjoy ocean views, VIP services, a lounge area, a bar and a selection of continental breakfast and canapés available throughout the day.

Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort is an eco-conscious resort situated north of Puerto Vallarta in the upscale area of Punta de Mita. The resort offers “Unlimited-Luxury” inclusions such as limitless à la carte dining options, 24-hour room and concierge services, and more. Guests can enjoy eight gourmet dining options, seven bars and lounges, a children’s club, a teens’ club and more. Connected to Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort is the adults-only Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort. Together, the collective resorts feature 13 pools, an outdoor hot tub, a sun deck, and the Marieta Island-inspired 33,382-square-foot Secrets Spa.

In addition to the debut of the new amenities, the resort recently introduced new and expanded venues including the expansion of the Beach Garden Deck that can accommodate up to 400 people and The Nest, an intimate venue for celebrations, ideal for up to 60 people.

For more information, visit www.hyattinclusivecollection.com.

