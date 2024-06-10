Grupo Xcaret to Host Culinary and Cultural Festival in Riviera Maya

The Apapaxoa Culinary and Cultural Festival Xcaret is set to celebrate its first edition in the Riviera Maya. Led by Grupo Xcaret, the event will celebrate Mexican gastronomy and its roots, blending the diversity of international haute cuisine with local flavors and ingredients. Taking place July 17–21, the festival will offer visitors an opportunity to explore culinary trends using sustainable Mexican ingredients in a responsible and sustainable environment.

The event will host presentations and dinners with more than 15 chefs, including members of the Xcaret Culinary Collective, whose restaurants recently received their first Michelin Star in Mexico. Notably, the Ha’ restaurant located in Hotel Xcaret Mexico, led by Carlos Gaytán, the first Mexican to obtain a Michelin Star both within and outside the country, will be highlighted. Accompanying Chef Gaytán will be Jonatán Gómez Luna, Martha Ortiz, the Rivera-Río brothers, Paco Méndez, Alex Ruiz, Roberto Solís and master chocolatier Mao Montiel—all members of Xcaret’s gastronomic team.

Hotel Xcaret Mexico, Hotel Xcaret Arte, La Casa de la Playa, Xcaret Park, Xplor Park and Xoximilco Cancun will welcome the attendees.

The five-day event will also host Spanish chef Ferran Adrià, who will deliver a keynote presentation on July 20 at the Gran Tlachco in Xcaret Park, followed by an honorary dinner for 160 guests. Additionally, the event will include chef Andoni Aduriz of the two-Michelin starred restaurant Mugaritz, who will be giving a lecture at the festival, as well as pastry chef Antonio Bachour.

In the following days, presentations will feature chefs such as Ana Karime López, the first Mexican woman to earn a Michelin Star and currently the chef at Osteria Gucci by Massimo Bottura. Other notable chefs include Guillermo González Beristáin, Olga Cabrera, Richard Sandoval, Janaina Torres and Rodrigo Noriega, among others.

Furthermore, the arrival of chef Carlos Hannon as the culinary director for Hoteles Xcaret coincides with the planning and celebration of this event. His experience and leadership will further strengthen Xcaret’s commitment to culinary excellence and sustainable innovation, as well as the festival’s goals.

In addition to presentations and workshops, the festival will offer exclusive dinners, all enhanced with art exhibitions and live music. The event will culminate with a Sunday Brunch at Las Cuevas restaurant in Hotel Xcaret Mexico. Chefs from the Xcaret Culinary Collective, along with national and international guest chefs, will host and showcase their dishes at special stations.

Visitors can purchase tickets for a variety of limited-capacity events, including:

Day Pass – Includes a presentation and lunch at Mercado de San Juan in Hotel Xcaret Arte or Mercado de la Merced in Hotel Xcaret Mexico for $111

in Hotel Xcaret Arte or in Hotel Xcaret Mexico for $111 Dinner and Wine Pairing – Available at Kibi Kibi , Chino Poblano , Encanta , Cantina Los Faroles and Tuch de Luna restaurants for $165

, , , and restaurants for $165 Dinner and Wine Pairing – Offered at Xaak and Centli / Lumbre restaurants for $199

and / restaurants for $199 Ha’ Restaurant Dinner and Wine Pairing – Priced at $216

Honorary Dinner for Ferrán Adrià – Priced at $256

For more information, visit www.hotelxcaret.com.

