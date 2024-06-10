Hotels

Marriott, Playa Hotels to Open Adults-Only All-Inclusive Resort in Riviera Maya

By Newsdesk Jun 10, 2024 11:51am
Marriott International has announced that it will work with the hotel operator Playa Hotels & Resorts to expand The Luxury Collection brand in the Mexican Caribbean. Sprawled across 14 acres, Paraiso de la Bonita, a Luxury Collection Adult All-Inclusive Resort, Riviera Maya is slated to open in late 2024. The property, which formerly operated as Zoëtry Paraiso de la Bonita Riviera Maya, will undergo a conversion process before it opens as a Luxury Collection resort.

The property is located in Puerto Morelos, a fishing village just 20 minutes away from Cancun International Airport. The resort is expected to have100 oversized oceanfront suites, as well as a range of facilities, including three restaurants—one with a 5,000-bottle cellar—as well as a sushi and ceviche bar. Wellness facilities will include a 22,000-square-foot spa. There will be a separate building within the property that will act as a “resort within the resort” with 10 suites with private plunge pools and beach access, an intimate pool and two restaurants with a private chef.

With this signing, Marriott International continues its expansion path in the Caribbean and Latin America. The upcoming addition of Paraiso de la Bonita, a Luxury Collection Adult All-Inclusive Resort, Riviera Maya further strengthens Marriott’s portfolio of luxury and adults-only all-inclusive resorts, including Sanctuary Cap Cana, a Luxury Collection Adult All-Inclusive Resort, Punta Cana and Almare, a Luxury Collection Adult All-Inclusive Resort, Isla Mujeres.

