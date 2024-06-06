Pueblo Bonito Vantage San Miguel de Allende Opens October 1

Pueblo Bonito Hotels and Resorts has announced that Pueblo Bonito Vantage San Miguel de Allende, the hospitality company’s first urban, European plan (EP) hotel, will open on October 1. The hotel in Mexico is now accepting reservations ahead of its debut.

Pueblo Bonito Vantage San Miguel de Allende is located within the District Corazón in a traffic-free zone in front of Zeferino Gutierrez Park. Its hacienda-style buildings will comprise 111 guestrooms and suites in one wing and 45 privately owned villas and multi-bedroom condominiums in another. All rooms and residences will have terraces with views of the city’s downtown area or the hotel’s gardens. Tip: Four wellness suites, with bamboo linens, sleep masks and other amenities intended for relaxation, will also be available.

The guestrooms will also have high-tech lighting fixtures and a Bose sound system. In-room amenities will include luxury bath products, a pillow menu, coffee machine, electric kettle and more. Pet-friendly accommodations and treats for four-legged friends will also be available.

Casa Bistro will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The restaurant will highlight seasonal ingredients in ever-changing menus. Other F&B options include V Rooftop Terrace, which will offer tapas and drinks alongside views of the San Miguel Arcángel Parish and the city’s skyline; and LaFrida, the hotel’s gourmet restaurant that pays homage to Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, serving Mexican cuisine as well as top-shelf wines and cocktails.

The hotel’s Aromatika Spa will offer a range of facials, massages and full-body treatments. It will house single and double treatment rooms, a hydrothermal circuit area, and locker areas for men and women. Other spa facilities include a wellness center, gym, beauty salon, bridal suite and retail shop.

The hotel will have banquet space for groups and a terrace area for weddings and events.

The hotel will also offer the V Life program, a collection of unique experiences for guests and residents. Based around the four pillars of gastronomy, culture, history and lifestyle, V Life’s activities include language immersion, painting or sculpture classes, cooking classes prefaced by a visit to a local market, guided cultural walks of the city, a visit to a local bee farm, vineyard visits to Guanajuato’s wine region, and more.

Two regional airports, Leon (BJX) and Querétaro (QRO), approximately one and a half hours away, serve San Miguel de Allende. Transportation will be provided by the hotel.

For more information, visit www.pueblobonito.com/san-miguel.

Related Stories

Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos Unveils Babymoon Package

Marriott to Open All-Inclusive Resort in Isla Mujeres, Mexico

Wayam Mundo Imperial Unveils New Wellness Experiences

Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos Unveils Wine Spa