Dunton River Camp, CO, Reopens With New Experiences

Set against Colorado’s San Juan Mountains on the banks of the Dolores River, Dunton River Camp has reopened its doors to welcome guests for the new season. The seasonal tented camp, spanning nearly 500 acres, is offering new ways to experience its surroundings with new excursions through early October.

Dunton River Camp features eight private tents, each equipped with a range of modern amenities. Situated just steps from the West Fork of the Dolores River, the property provides easy access to numerous hiking and biking trails, and a trout-filled river. This season, the glamping resort offers an expanded roster of activities that can be combined with existing offerings, such as unwinding in the riverside sauna or enjoying a cocktail by the fire pit.

New weekly complimentary activities at Dunton River Camp include:

Introduction to Fly Tying – Learn to tie a few simple yet effective fly patterns and use them on your next fly-fishing excursion. Ideal for beginners and experienced anglers alike; Sundays at 10 a.m.

– Learn to tie a few simple yet effective fly patterns and use them on your next fly-fishing excursion. Ideal for beginners and experienced anglers alike; Sundays at 10 a.m. Group Yoga – Suitable for all levels; available Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 8 a.m.

– Suitable for all levels; available Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 8 a.m. Healing Sound Bath – Experience the therapeutic effects of sound healing, combining vibrations with various instruments such as Himalayan bowls, crystal singing bowls and gongs. Available Saturdays at 8 a.m.

– Experience the therapeutic effects of sound healing, combining vibrations with various instruments such as Himalayan bowls, crystal singing bowls and gongs. Available Saturdays at 8 a.m. Pony Experience – Ideal for the whole family, this activity involves brushing, petting and learning about the resort’s new ponies. There is no riding involved; available on Mondays at 9 a.m.

– Ideal for the whole family, this activity involves brushing, petting and learning about the resort’s new ponies. There is no riding involved; available on Mondays at 9 a.m. Biking – Self-guided trail maps are provided to help you explore the area around the Hot Springs and River Camp at your own pace. Available daily.

Besides complimentary programming, Dunton River Camp offers a range of premium a la carte activities, which include:

Riverpanning – Pan for precious stones and gold in the West Fork of the Dolores River. Children can learn about the area’s mining history. Rates start at $250 per person.

– Pan for precious stones and gold in the West Fork of the Dolores River. Children can learn about the area’s mining history. Rates start at $250 per person. Rock Hounding – Search for quartz, citrite, amazonite and various mineral ores along the banks of the West Dolores River. This activity offers a backdrop of El Diente and Lizard Head Peaks . Rates start at $465 per person.

– Search for quartz, citrite, amazonite and various mineral ores along the banks of the West Dolores River. This activity offers a backdrop of and . Rates start at $465 per person. Guided Fly Fishing – Dunton Hot Springs and Dunton River Camp offer anglers classic western fly fishing on the West Fork of the Dolores River through a combination of meadow oxbows and pocket water canyons. Wade fishermen should expect to implement various rigging techniques, including nymphing, dry fly fishing, dry-dropper, and streamer fishing. Rates start at $550 per person for a half-day experience.

– Dunton Hot Springs and Dunton River Camp offer anglers classic western fly fishing on the West Fork of the Dolores River through a combination of meadow oxbows and pocket water canyons. Wade fishermen should expect to implement various rigging techniques, including nymphing, dry fly fishing, dry-dropper, and streamer fishing. Rates start at $550 per person for a half-day experience. Horseback Riding – Dunton River Camp’s horseback experiences can be tailored for various abilities and interests. Alpine meadows, waterfalls and hikes are all part of the experience. Rates start at $390 per person. Enhance any on-property horseback rides with a charcuterie picnic and a split bottle of champagne; starting at $75 per guest.

– Dunton River Camp’s horseback experiences can be tailored for various abilities and interests. Alpine meadows, waterfalls and hikes are all part of the experience. Rates start at $390 per person. Enhance any on-property horseback rides with a charcuterie picnic and a split bottle of champagne; starting at $75 per guest. Rafting – Choose between Lower or Upper River, depending on skill level. On the Lower River, enjoy a 30-minute downstream rafting trip on the San Miguel River from Specie Creek to Beaver Creek. This section features class II-III whitewater, ideal for beginning and intermediate rafters, families and groups of mixed abilities. For those interested in navigating the more intense upper section of the San Miguel River, rafting from Deep Creek to below Placerville is recommended. This stretch has long sections of class III rapids and occasional class III+ whitewater, suitable for strong swimmers in excellent physical condition. Rates start at $225 per person. Group excursions only.

Guests at Dunton River Camp can savor a rotating menu at Farmhouse, the property’s main lodge, which dates back to the 1800s. Additionally, Barbara’s Bar offers an ideal setting for a post-hike libation or evening nightcap.

Dunton River Camp is open for the summer (from June to mid-October), and the entire camp can be reserved exclusively for up to 16 guests.

For more information, visit www.duntondestinations.com.

