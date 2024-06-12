Edgecamp Pamlico Station Hotel Debuts in North Carolina's OBX

Edgecamp Pamlico Station, a luxury hotel in the coastal south on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, has opened in the beach town of Hatteras Island. The barrier island in OBX is known for its beaches, abundant wildlife and maritime history. It was home to America’s first colony, the Wrights’ first flight and is the nation’s first seashore.

Designed by potter and designer Jonathan Adler, the hotel has just 14 suites. Each of the suites utilizes bold colors and is complete with plush bedding, marble bathrooms and expansive windows. The suites are also equipped with full kitchens, which can be pre-stocked with guests’ favorite groceries upon arrival. Alternatively, guests can even have a private chef prepare their meals.

Hatteras Island is renowned for its beaches and water sports opportunities. From surfing, kitesurfing and foiling, to jet skiing, deep-sea fishing expeditions and dune buggy adventures, the possibilities are diverse. The cape’s consistent and strong winds create optimal conditions for kitesurfing year-round, paired with its vast stretches of coastline that provide ample space for launching, riding and perfecting tricks. Additionally, biking enthusiasts can traverse scenic coastal trails, soaking in the coastal beauty at their own pace.

The on-site Wellness Center offers a range of facilities including cold plunges, saunas and hot tubs. Guests can make use of the onsite concierge services to curate their ideal OBX getaway from in-room massages, yoga, and fitness classes to kitesurfing lessons.

For more information, visit www.edgecamp.com/pamlico-station.

Related Stories

Dunton River Camp, CO, Reopens With New Experiences

Fort Lauderdale’s Pier Sixty-Six to Reopen in Fall 2024

Red Jacket Resorts Wraps $40 Million Makeover

Longfellow Hotel Debuts in Portland, Maine