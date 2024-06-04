Longfellow Hotel Debuts in Portland, Maine

Longfellow Hotel, a new, 48-key boutique hotel from Maine-based, family-owned hospitality group Uncommon Hospitality, has officially opened its doors to guests. Designed in partnership with design studio Post Company, the property is the first independent, full-service hotel to open in Portland in more than two decades.

The Longfellow is named for Portland native Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, whose poems drew inspiration from the wild, untamed beauty of the New England coast.

The hotel’s lobby serves as an all-day lounge, café and bar. Guests can enjoy counter-service style breakfast and lunch at Twinflower Café. The outlet places an emphasis on local ingredients. Inspired by the five-man literary society founded by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Five of Clubs serves classic cocktails, a selection of local beers, and an Old World wine list, as well as a health-conscious menu of functional and zero-proof cocktails.

Guests can choose from a range of room categories, ranging from Back Cove views or balconies for sunrise views, to rooms with a window-side desk. The Evangeline and Gabriel Suites offer freestanding soaking tubs and separate living spaces with chaise lounges. An array of holistic wellness experiences are also available to book, including the PMS Package and Sleep Tight Experience.

The hotel’s 1,800-square-foot Astraea spa features two massage treatment rooms, two private infrared sauna rooms, and a meditation experience room with loungers. It also has a boutique highlighting VOYA products, as well as hand-crafted items by local Maine producers and artisans, including Alaina Marie and Becoming Jewelry.

The spa also offers NeoLifting facial massage techniques alongside sculpting massage and buccal techniques to define the jawline, reduce headaches and jaw pain, and more. Astraea also focuses on the unique needs of women’s bodies throughout various stages of life, going beyond its signature prenatal massage to also focus on perimenopausal and menopausal needs.

Guests will find complimentary Priority Bicycles, several electric vehicle charging stations, and an electric luxury car service to the nearby Old Port. The hotel also opened with zero single-use plastics, featuring refillable in-room carafes, real keys instead of plastic electromagnetic cards, and bamboo- or recycled-packaging disposable amenities. The Longfellow also invested in modern, sustainable efficiencies including all-electric appliances in the kitchen, as well as a strong guestroom thermal envelope, which minimizes heat loss from the interior to the exterior.

The Longfellow has entered into partnerships with various organizations that are working to fight homelessness in Portland: Preble Street provides barrier-free services to people experiencing homelessness, with a specific focus on building meaningful relationships with unhoused members of the community; and Spurwink provides behavioral healthcare, substance use disorder services, and support for people of all ages and their families. Astraea will also donate a portion of proceeds to local nonprofit Feed Kids, a Full Plates Full Potential fundraising initiative, to help ensure food security for children and youth in Maine.

The hotel also debuts as a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World.

For more information, call 207-800-3004 or visit www.longfellowhotel.com.

