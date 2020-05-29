Fairmont Hotels in Western Canada to Reopen June 1

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts in Canada’s Western Mountain Region—Banff, Lake Louise, Jasper and Whistler—will reopen their doors to guests and visitors on June 1, 2020. This includes guest services, select food and beverage venues, and golf courses, as well as limited spa services. The hotels originally closed their doors on April 10, 2020.

The new operational standards being implemented at Fairmont Banff Springs, Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge and Fairmont Chateau Whistler and at Fairmont properties across North and Central America were developed and vetted by a team of expert advisors to ensure maximum efficacy in preventing the spread of all viruses and pathogens, including COVID-19. Oversight was conducted by Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspections and certification; Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security and fellow with the Infectious Diseases Society of America; and Ruth Petran, Ph.D., CFS, senior corporate scientist, food safety and public health, for Ecolab, global leaders in cleaning and hygiene, and trusted advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At each touchpoint along the guest journey through the hotel, extensive measures are being taken to protect guests and employees, including physical distancing, mandatory screening for all guests and employees, which may include a temperature check, masks provided to guests and worn by all employees, a 48-hour “settling period” for occupied rooms post-departure, increased frequency of cleaning and disinfecting with a focus on high-touch points, and continued use of EPA registered disinfecting chemicals. Hands-on training for all employees, a dedicated on-property rollout committee and a formal audit program, validated under the global ALLSAFE Cleanliness label, ensure initial and continued compliance.

In order to help travelers book with confidence, flexible rates are always available for booking, allowing change or cancellation up to 24 hours in advance of arrival. For guests who have booked a non-flexible rate directly with the Fairmont for travel through June 30, 2020, the hotels have adopted more flexible modification and cancellation policies to help guests and clients shift their travel plans as needed.

