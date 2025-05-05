Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos Goes All-Inclusive This July

Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos, Autograph Collection, a beachfront resort with more than 20 years of operation, has announced its transformation into an all-inclusive resort, starting July 1, 2025.

Situated along the shores of the Sea of Cortez, the 270-key resort will welcome guests with an all-inclusive program. From gourmet dining and craft cocktails to immersive wellness and cultural activities, guests can expect a range of expanded offerings, including:

A variety of F&B venues – Pitahayas Restaurant serves regional Mexican cuisine in a formal-casual palapa setting, accompanied by live Mexican lounge music and a sommelier-led wine experience highlighting Mexican labels; De Cortez , an adults-only venue, offers a dining experience centered around premium cuts of meat, lounge music and a wine cellar with 120 labels; Tortugas Beach Club specializes in classic Mexican cevichería fare, such as fresh seafood tacos and cocktails complemented by live DJ sets; Trattoria Pomodoro , an indoor-outdoor Italian venue, celebrates Mediterranean traditions with a focus on wood-fired pizzas and handmade pasta and traditional Italian music; Cava de Santiago , a 12-seat, reservation-only venue, is an underground wine cellar experience offering a seven-course tasting menu paired with wines; Sirenas offers casual oceanfront dining with handheld favorites including burgers and nachos; Canto de Sirenas serves Southeast Asian cuisine under a beachside palapa; Tahona is a casual taquería serving grilled meats and traditional stews; Tomates offers oceanfront views and a breakfast buffet; as well as a mix of coffee corners, sushi lounges and bars.

– serves regional Mexican cuisine in a formal-casual palapa setting, accompanied by live Mexican lounge music and a sommelier-led wine experience highlighting Mexican labels; , an adults-only venue, offers a dining experience centered around premium cuts of meat, lounge music and a wine cellar with 120 labels; specializes in classic Mexican cevichería fare, such as fresh seafood tacos and cocktails complemented by live DJ sets; , an indoor-outdoor Italian venue, celebrates Mediterranean traditions with a focus on wood-fired pizzas and handmade pasta and traditional Italian music; , a 12-seat, reservation-only venue, is an underground wine cellar experience offering a seven-course tasting menu paired with wines; offers casual oceanfront dining with handheld favorites including burgers and nachos; serves Southeast Asian cuisine under a beachside palapa; is a casual taquería serving grilled meats and traditional stews; offers oceanfront views and a breakfast buffet; as well as a mix of coffee corners, sushi lounges and bars. Daily cultural and wellness programming – These include cooking classes, yoga sessions, Frida Kahlo-inspired painting and live traditional music. Guests can also enjoy surprise moments such as black-and-white silent film projections and street-style activations throughout the resort.

– These include cooking classes, yoga sessions, Frida Kahlo-inspired painting and live traditional music. Guests can also enjoy surprise moments such as black-and-white silent film projections and street-style activations throughout the resort. A signature spa offering holistic treatments – Cactus Spa offers expert-led therapies and services ranging from deep hydration to cosmetic enhancements and rejuvenating treatments rooted in local traditions.

– offers expert-led therapies and services ranging from deep hydration to cosmetic enhancements and rejuvenating treatments rooted in local traditions. Dedicated spaces for families and adults – These include a kids’ club with supervised activities, five pools, of which one is adults-only, and dining areas designed for relaxation and elevated experiences.

– These include a kids’ club with supervised activities, five pools, of which one is adults-only, and dining areas designed for relaxation and elevated experiences. Refreshed rooms and suites – Each of the resort’s 270 accommodations blend handcrafted Mexican design with modern comforts, including upgraded furniture, redesigned bathrooms with walk-in showers, new finishes, and more.

The shift positions Hacienda del Mar within the growing portfolio of All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy, delivering a guest experience that prioritizes personalization and discovery.

For more information, visit www.haciendadelmar.com.mx.

Related Stories

Pueblo Bonito Vantage Centro Histórico Mazatlán to Open in May

Solmar Hotels & Resorts Refreshes Brand, Unveils Resort Renos

Tafer Hotels to Host Fourth Annual Wellness Month in June

UNICO 20°105° Hotel Vallarta Set to Open September 1