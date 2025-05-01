Solmar Hotels & Resorts Refreshes Brand, Unveils Resort Renos

Solmar Hotels & Resorts will unveil enhancements across several of its properties in Mexico this year, from refreshed suites and culinary concepts to updated recreational spaces. As part of this evolution, Solmar Hotels & Resorts has also refreshed its logo.

Here's a sampling of what guests can expect this year:

Playa Grande Resort & Grand Spa will undergo a suite overhaul. In April, 59 suites will be renovated to include contemporary furnishings and expanded comforts, all ready for completion by September 2025. The resort's Playa Grande Spa—home to the only saltwater pool in Los Cabos—has renovated its wet areas, including an upgraded sauna and cold plunge pool, along with exterior enhancements to the saltwater pool area.

Grand Solmar Land’s End Resort & Spa is showing off a new look: all guestroom and lobby furniture were upgraded and now sport fresh upholstery. The culinary program is undergoing an "evolution" under the leadership of newly appointed Food & Beverage Manager Fernanda Villalobos and Assistant F&B Manager Jose Luis Arias. Reopening in May, the refreshed Deli Café will unveil a minimalist esthetic complemented by a health-driven menu that reflects wellness-focused dining trends. Guests can expect nutrient-rich offerings in a modern setting. Additionally, the Lobby Lounge Mixology Bar, launching in May, will focus on craft cocktails and theatrical mixology. Guests will enjoy signature creations enhanced by "fire, smoke and bold flavors."

Grand Solmar Pacific Dunes Resort Golf & Spa is expected to complete a new tower, offering 15 two-bedroom Penthouse Suites providing expansive and luxurious options for guests, in May.

Guests across several properties can expect new golf pro-shops, too. Grand Solmar Land’s End has introduced a new golf pro-shop, complete with a collection of Solmar Golf Links and Grand Solmar Land’s End-branded merchandise, including polos, caps, golf balls and gloves. As the only resort in Los Cabos to offer its own label, the shop also stocks a range of essential golf gear, ensuring guests are fully prepared to enjoy the Greg Norman-designed Solmar Golf Links, celebrated as one of Mexico’s premier golf destinations. This spring, Playa Grande Resort will debut its own pro-shop, complete with a line of branded merchandise.

For more information, visit www.solmar.com.

