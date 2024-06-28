Gatlinburg, TN, Hotel Reopens After Reno as Member of SLH

Following a complete transformation, Rocky Waters Motor Inn at the base of the Great Smoky Mountains has reopened as Historic Rocky Waters Inn, A Small Luxury Hotel. Perched over the Little Pigeon River for nearly a century, the historic inn in East Tennessee originally consisted of eight individual cabins. The property underwent a transformation in the early 1930s, when it was renovated into a 16-key motel to accommodate the influx of travelers to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, designated by Calvin Coolidge in 1934. Officially opening its doors as Rocky Waters Motor Inn in 1935, it predates even the chartering of Gatlinburg in 1945.

The addition of the Tea Room in the 1940s, later repurposed into guestrooms, now stands as the hotel’s restaurant, The Heirloom Room: Creekside Restaurant & Bar. Rocky Waters remained in the care of the Lawson family until it was sold by Ralph “Bud” Lawson to Bobby Patel, who eventually passed it to his sons, Mahavir and Dev. Their vision for the property began to materialize in 2021 with comprehensive renovations. Now, in the summer of 2024, Historic Rocky Waters Inn emerges as a luxury four-star hotel, joining Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH).

Located at the gateway of the Great Smoky Mountains, the updated Historic Rocky Waters Inn has 36 cabin-inspired guestrooms with private balconies cantilevered over the river. Overlooking Little Pigeon River, The Heirloom Room: Creekside Restaurant & Bar offers a celebration of Appalachian heritage. The menu serves meat dishes, freshwater fish and local produce. Complementing the food is a selection of more than 100 bourbons at the Heirloom Bar. Guests can choose from bourbons, whiskeys, spirits, wine, artisanal beers and cigars.

Historic Rocky Waters Inn is located mere feet from Gatlinburg’s town center. From the moment guests step through the doors, they are greeted by innkeepers. Whether it’s lending a helping hand with luggage, offering insider tips on local hot spots or regaling visitors with tales of Gatlinburg lore, the innkeepers serve as the ambassadors of the mountain town. The innkeepers will be accessible to guests any time, day or night via text to assist with service requests.

For more information, visit www.rockywatersinn.com.

