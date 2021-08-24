The Hu. Hotel Reopens in Downtown Memphis 

The Hu. Hotel in downtown Memphis, located on the banks of the Mississippi River, reopened on August 19. Part of the Aparium Hotel Group, the refreshed 110-room hotel, which offers panoramic rooftop views of the city skyline, has two new revitalized F&B concepts, overseen by Aparium’s culinary director and Apparatus Room chef, Thomas Lents.

Lucy’s is the Hu. Hotel’s casual all-day café. Besides serving coffee from Frothy Monkey, the café restaurant offers curated wines by the glass, classic cocktails, baked goods and a full breakfast, lunch and dinner menu. The menu is a mix of classics and Southern comfort favorites. While Lucy’s breakfast menu features orange ricotta toast, grilled peach and blackberry parfait, dinner offers choices like the Lucy burger or the country ham plate followed by the house-made chocolate cream tart for dessert. Lucy’s also hosts classic cocktail happy hours and collaborates with local distilleries and breweries such as Old Dominick and Wiseacre.

Launched on August 21, Lucy’s Dessert Bar is a pop-up series that invites customers to connect with local purveyors and try locally made products. Vendors such as MEMPops, Muddy's, Ginger's Bread & Co. and The Whimsy Cookie Company will be serving desserts paired with a selection of wines and cocktails at events. The very first event featured an offering of sweet delights from MEMPops and Muddy’s Bakeshop and a Frothy Monkey Coffee Martini Bar. Details of future events will be listed on the hotel’s website.

Hu. Roof, the 1,000-square-foot rooftop bar, with views of the Mississippi River and the Hernando DeSoto Bridge, offers frozen and tropical cocktails. The all-day snack menu includes chips and dips besides full plates like the Tennessee farm lamb meatballs and brown sugar salmon slider, which can be enjoyed indoors as well as outdoors. The revamped cocktail menu has new additions along with some familiar signature cocktails like The Golden Horseshoe—named after the elite boxed seat area in the Lyceum Theater built by Hu Brinkley (the hotel’s namesake).

The opening of Hu. Roof was accompanied by a week-long line-up of live music with daily performances by local DJs and bands, including Cruisin’ Heavy, whose female powerhouse vocalist appeared on “The Voice.” Also, starting August 28, “Sunday Scaries” will be replaced with a series of “Sunday Fundays” celebrating weekend vibes with bottomless mimosas, frosé all day and Bloody Mary popsicles.

For more information, visit huhotelmemphis.com

Related Stories

The Kensington in London Gets a New Look

Bahia Principe Luxury Runaway Bay to Reopen Next Month

Beaverbrook’s New Townhouse Hotel Opens September 2021

Accor Announces Opening of Novotel Mexico City Toreo