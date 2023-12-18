Jumeirah Group Plans to Double Size of Portfolio by 2030

Jumeirah Group has set out ambitious plans to double the size of its portfolio by 2030, building on its strength in the United Arab Emirates and further expanding its portfolio into key global markets. Plans include increasing its presence in Europe, leveraging its strong base in London, Capri, Mallorca and Geneva, acquiring luxury properties in other major cities as well as exploring opportunities in the U.S. The group will also look to capitalize on the strong growth potential of the Asia-Pacific market to extend its current reach beyond its properties in China, Bali and the Maldives.

The growth plans are part of Jumeirah’s "Mission 2030" strategy, which will also see an evolution of the brand with a renewed focus on delivering distinct guest experiences and new ancillary businesses to complement its ultra-luxury positioning. Launching in 2024, this will include the integration of wellness into the entire guest journey based on the principles of lifelong learning, longevity and inclusivity, as well as a revamped family experience with a focus on education, self-discovery, environmental stewardship, cultural immersion and the arts.

Katerina Giannouka, chief executive officer of Jumeirah Group, said: “The luxury landscape continues to evolve in response to consumer demand, particularly from younger Millennial and Gen Z audiences, and, as a brand, we need to continually innovate to stay relevant. 'Mission 2030' is a strategic plan that is designed to evolve the Jumeirah brand from a regional success story to a global leader in ultra luxury hospitality. It focuses on four key areas—international expansion, brand and product development, operational excellence and ancillary business—with an overall aim to sustainably double the size of our portfolio by 2030 and enhance our brand experience to meet the diverse and evolving needs of our guests.”

Sustainability is integral to every aspect of "Mission 2030" under the Group’s three pillars: Planet, people and governance. With a focus on decarbonization of operations, eco-conscious building design, strong governance on supply chain, diversity and inclusion, Jumeirah is committed to preserving biodiversity given the location of its hotels in fragile ecosystems.

The announcement comes after a busy year for Jumeirah Group with the acquisition of Le Richemond in Geneva, the completion of residences at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab in Dubai, the opening of Jumeirah Makkah—the group’s first property in Saudi Arabia—and renovations at Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf, Jumeirah Mina A'Salam and Malakiya Villas in Dubai.

Next year, Jumeirah Group plans to continue its growth trajectory alongside the planned opening of both Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab in Dubai and Jumeirah The Red Sea in Saudi Arabia, as well as Le Richemond in Geneva, which is currently closed for a complete renovation.

For more information visit www.jumeirah.com.

Related Stories

Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection Debuts Revitalized Spa

Kimpton Hotel Eventi Debuts Winter Lodge Suite

Hilton Unveils Hotels, Experiences to Debut in 2024 and Beyond

Meliá Announces Substantial Global Expansion of Luxury Portfolio