Loews Hotels Launches Sustainability-Focused Culinary Program

Loews Hotels has introduced a new culinary program that brings sustainability to the forefront of its food and beverage offerings: “Freshly Rooted by Loews Hotels.” Available now, Loews properties will serve hand-crafted salads made from locally sourced ingredients, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to responsible sourcing, supporting local farms and providing guests with fresh, flavorful dishes rooted in regional agriculture.

The “Freshly Rooted by Loews Hotels” initiative will comprise a rotating selection of salads showcasing the best of each destination’s local harvest. Sourced from regional purveyors, each salad will be crafted with fresh, seasonal ingredients that align with Loews’ broader sustainability goals while promoting the well-being of guests. This initiative will launch across the Loews portfolio, with unique offerings in each restaurant and outlet and plans to expand into banquet and meeting experiences.

Sample offerings include:

Loews Arlington Hotel & Convention Center (Beet & Citrus Salad) – Available at Farena on property, this spring-centric salad uses local goat cheese, chicory, greens, grapes and hazelnuts sourced from local Texas farms.

(Beet & Citrus Salad) – Available at on property, this spring-centric salad uses local goat cheese, chicory, greens, grapes and hazelnuts sourced from local farms. Loews Miami Beach Hotel (Local Burrata Salad) – With ingredients hand-delivered daily, this Italian-inspired salad incorporates locally sourced burrata from Capri Organic Dairy, heirloom tomatoes from Tomato Thyme, cucumbers from J&J Family Farms and artisan bread crisps from Miami bread master, Zak the Baker.

(Local Burrata Salad) – With ingredients hand-delivered daily, this Italian-inspired salad incorporates locally sourced burrata from Capri Organic Dairy, heirloom tomatoes from Tomato Thyme, cucumbers from J&J Family Farms and artisan bread crisps from Miami bread master, Zak the Baker. Loews Chicago Hotel (Little Gem Salad) – Using ingredients sourced from Closed Loop Farms, this refreshing mix includes little gem lettuce, Wisconsin goat gouda, grapes, ruby red grapefruit, avocado, almond, Michigan gala apples and a smoked heaven honey buttermilk gouda dressing.

(Little Gem Salad) – Using ingredients sourced from Closed Loop Farms, this refreshing mix includes little gem lettuce, Wisconsin goat gouda, grapes, ruby red grapefruit, avocado, almond, Michigan gala apples and a smoked heaven honey buttermilk gouda dressing. Loews Coronado Bay Resort (California Nicoise Salad) – This salad is made almost entirely of locally sourced ingredients from Southern California , including ahi tuna from Catalina Offshore Products, organic greens from J.R. Organics, tomatoes from Wong Farms, pastured eggs from Eben-Haezer Egg Ranch, and thyme sourced from the resort’s garden.

(California Nicoise Salad) – This salad is made almost entirely of locally sourced ingredients from , including ahi tuna from Catalina Offshore Products, organic greens from J.R. Organics, tomatoes from Wong Farms, pastured eggs from Eben-Haezer Egg Ranch, and thyme sourced from the resort’s garden. Loews Kansas City Hotel (Stillwell Salad) – Available at Bar Stillwell, this salad has locally harvested greens, California Mo beets, radishes and peas from Juniper Hills Farms, an avocado-ginger vinaigrette and crisped quinoa.

The “Freshly Rooted by Loews Hotels” initiative is part of the brand’s broader commitment to offering natural, healthier food options, with a focus on responsibly sourced ingredients free from artificial additives. By partnering with local purveyors, Loews ensures that all ingredients—whether meat, dairy, produce, grains or beverages—are Certified Humane, free from antibiotics, hormones and steroids, and fully traceable to their origin.

For more information, visit www.loewshotels.com.

Related Stories

Now Now NoHo Opens on New York’s Bowery

Hyatt Regency Lake Washington Launches Deal for Cruisers

The Luxury Collection Expands With Halifax, Canada Opening

The Vanguard Ann Arbor, Autograph Collection Debuts in Michigan