Minor Hotels Aiming for Over 200 New Openings in Next Three Years

Minor Hotels is targeting more than 200 new openings globally within three years. The Bangkok-based hotel owner and operator has unveiled new details of its commercial strategy for 2024 and beyond. The target for new hotels would increase the group's global portfolio by almost 40 percent from its current count of 540 properties, as well as adding more than 30,000 rooms to its present inventory of almost 80,000.

The rapid acceleration of Minor's global growth ambition builds on record financial performance in 2023 and will be driven by a multi-pronged commercial strategy that will see the company enhance its portfolio of brands and overhaul its digital strategy while pursuing a more balanced mix of management and franchise operating models.

Under its "asset right" strategy, Minor Hotels owns or leases almost 70 percent of its global portfolio. That percentage is expected to decrease to approximately 50 percent as the group pursues a more aggressive mix of management and franchise agreement options. Notably, Minor is targeting more than 150 new management agreements over the next three years, which would grow its share of the overall operating model mix from 19 percent in 2023 to 38 percent by 2026. New franchise agreements are also being targeted, while Minor will continue to grow its hotel investment portfolio.

Minor Hotels is also looking to shift its geographic mix, targeting a more balanced global distribution of hotels and resorts. Of the more than 200 openings targeted by the end of 2026, approximately half will be in Asia, while Europe and the Middle East are expected to add more than 50 properties each. Other regions, such as Australia and New Zealand, the Americas and Africa, will also see new openings across the Minor Hotels brand portfolio. The strategy will see greater balance globally, with Asia expected to grow from 12 percent to 23 percent of global room inventory and Middle East and Africa from 9 percent to 16 percent by 2026. Europe, meanwhile, is expected to comprise 45 percent of room inventory, down from the current 60 percent, due to outsized growth in other regions.

The Anantara, Avani, Oaks, Tivoli and NH Hotels brands are expected to be the key drivers of portfolio growth over the next three years, with Avani alone expected to more than double its property count to almost 100. The company expects to unveil multiple new brands in 2024 and 2025, as well, to fill unmet consumer demand.

Having already launched Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort in the U.A.E. earlier this month, the luxury brand Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas will continue its strategic growth during 2024 with key openings, including Anantara Palais Hansen Vienna Hotel, further strengthening the brand’s European portfolio; Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat in the U.A.E.; Anantara Ubud Bali Resort in Indonesia; and Anantara Jaipur Resort, which will represent Anantara’s debut in India.

Additions to Avani Hotels & Resorts in 2024 will include properties in Frankfurt, Amsterdam and the Seychelles, in addition to the upper upscale brand’s first hotel in China.

NH Collection Hotels & Resorts, which celebrates its 10-year anniversary in 2024, will continue to grow its global footprint with new openings, including in Thailand, Qatar, Finland and Portugal, while NH Hotels & Resorts has added Minor Hotels’ first properties in Paris this year, with further hotels coming on stream in Mexico and China. Tivoli Hotels & Resorts will continue its accelerated expansion in Europe and the Middle East, while nhow Hotels will debut in Peru in 2024 with nhow Lima and will also add a property in Italy with the launch of nhow Rome.

Elewana Collection, a collection of boutique lodges, camps and hotels in iconic locations across Kenya and Tanzania, recently announced the new Explorer by Elewana collection of upscale safari lodges. The first lodge, Serengeti Explorer, is scheduled to open in March.

Amid this growth, Minor Hotels remains committed to its goal of expansion into new experience categories and growing its culinary and non-hotel brands. The forthcoming 12-key Anantara Kafue River Zambia Tented Camp will offer "an entirely new luxury experience" for guests of Minor Hotels’ flagship brand, while Vietnam-based luxury rail experience The Vietage by Anantara is adding a new Quy Nhon – Nha Trang route to its itinerary from May this year.

Related Stories

Hyatt Continues Expansion in Europe, the Middle East and Africa

Royalton CHIC Antigua Unveils Overwater Bungalows

Record Year for Hotel Signings Point to Traveler Confidence

Nikko Style Niseko Hanazono Opens Reservations for Next Winter