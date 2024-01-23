Royalton CHIC Antigua Unveils Overwater Bungalows

Blue Diamond Resorts’ adults-only, all-inclusive resort Royalton CHIC Antigua is set to open in spring 2024 with 12 luxury Overwater Suites.

The Overwater Suites at Royalton CHIC Antigua will mark the second set of these type of luxury suites in the Blue Diamond Resorts portfolio, building upon the success of its initial six Chairman Overwater Bungalows at Royalton Antigua in 2019. Set to open its doors in late April of this year, Royalton CHIC Antigua will offer 12 overwater suites available in three categories, namely Chairman, Presidential or Junior Suite. These accommodations will all include Diamond Club amenities.

The one-bedroom Presidential Overwater Bungalow will total 1,912 square feet, complete with a living room area with a glass floor providing views of the ocean below. The Luxury Junior Suite Overwater Bungalow, spanning 1,138 square feet, will offer a private terrace, plunge pool and direct access to the ocean.

The Chairman Overwater Bungalow Two Bedroom Suite, spanning 3,049 square feet, will have terraces, two plunge pools, overwater hammocks and direct access to the sea. Positioned directly above the ocean, it includes a living room with a crystal floor for sea views, plus a bar, kitchenette, dining area, three bathrooms and more.

Good to know: All Overwater Suites will include access to an upgraded Diamond Club with services and amenities such as seamless check-in, access to exclusive areas and butler service.

For more information, visit www.royaltonchicresorts.com.

Related Stories

Margaritaville All-Inclusive Resort Planned for Roatan, Honduras

Secrets Tides Punta Cana Opens in the Dominican Republic

What’s New in St. Kitts: Resort Upgrades and Renovations

Aruba Shares Development Updates for 2024