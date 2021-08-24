Montage Los Cabos to Launch PADI Dive Programs

Montage Los Cabos, a five-star, 39-acre resort set on the shores of Santa Maria Bay, recently launched a new Montage Dive Center through Compass Sports, becoming the first and only resort in Cabo to have a PADI-certified dive program. Alongside three pools and being located on one of the only swimmable beaches in Cabo, Montage Los Cabos guests can now explore some of the most famous diving spots and discover the best animal encounters that nature has to offer right on their doorstep.

Offerings at the resort include “Get Certified” program aimed at the beginner diver. Certifications range from the first core scuba diving certification–the "Open Water Explorer"–which entails two shore dives in the Santa Maria Bay and two boat dives in the Corridor, to the 'Montage Advanced Adventurer Premium," which allows guests to dive down to 30 meters (roughly 100 feet) with two shore dives, an additional night dive and two boat dives.

Those already certified can take “Specialty Courses” to sharpen their diving skills with a “Nitrox” course, embark on the PADI digital underwater photography course (one of the most popular diving specialties) or take a PADI deep diver course to learn how to dive safely down to 40 meters (approximately 130 feet).

“Diving Excursions” can be undertaken in Montage’s backyard at the Santa Maria Bay, which offers walk-in access to swimming, diving and snorkeling in the region. Alternately, there is the option to take a relaxing cruise out of Santa Maria Bay to the Corridor and explore the massive boulders and soft corals that make the Sea of Cortez famous.

“Expeditions” outside of Cabo offers diving at world-famous destinations such as the 20,000-year-old coral reefs at Cabo Pulmo, a UNESCO world heritage site and Gordo Banks, a renowned diving destination located eight to 10 miles off-shore from San Jose del Cabo which rises up from the ocean floor to create a plateau at about 110-150 feet.

For more information, visit www.montagehotels.com/loscabos.

Related Stories

Hilton High-End Options Expanding on Mexican Caribbean

Hilton Vallarta Riviera Makes its Debut

Delta Hotels by Marriott to Open First Resort in Mexico

Accor Announces Opening of Novotel Mexico City Toreo