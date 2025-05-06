Now Open: Andaz Miami Beach

Hyatt Hotels has announced the opening of Andaz Miami Beach, which marks the Andaz brand’s debut in Florida and its first opening since the formation of the Hyatt Lifestyle Group. Formerly The Confidante Miami Beach, the property closed for renovations last year, and has been relaunched as an Andaz-branded property.

Andaz Miami Beach is close to the action of South Beach yet tucked away enough on Mid-Beach with multiple pools, a private white sand beach with three dining concepts by José Andrés Group.

Owned by Sunstone Hotel Investors, Andaz Miami Beach has been designed by EoA Group in collaboration with the Hyatt Lifestyle Group’s in-house team. The property offers 287 guestrooms, including 64 suites, all with views of the ocean or the Miami skyline. Facilities include two heated outdoor pools with private cabanas, a spa, a members’ beach club and three dining concepts curated by the José Andrés Group: Aguasal and Bar Centro are currently open, while The Bazaar by José Andrés is slated to debut later this year. The spa and beach club will welcome guests in the coming months.

More details about Andaz Miami Beach will be revealed in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit www.hyatt.com.

