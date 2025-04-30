W Austin Unveils Largest Suite in the City Following Renovation

W Hotels and Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc., recently revealed a multimillion-dollar transformation of W Austin. The hotel now offers travelers and visitors alike the chance to stay in Penthouse I, touted as Austin’s largest suite, in addition to a selection of two-bedroom suites (which the hotel now claims to have more of than any other hotel in the city).

Four of the 32 premium suites have two bedrooms and bathrooms in addition to separate living rooms, including Penthouse I, which spans 1,798 square feet. This luxury suite offers panoramic views of Lady Bird Lake and the Austin skyline, a marble-clad bathroom with a large soaking tub, an espresso machine and a separate service entrance, designed for catered social gatherings at the large dining table. Its sister suite, Penthouse II, offers a similar view of the lake and the South Congress bridge. It has two bedrooms and bathrooms, a living/sitting area, dining area, separate dining room with a bar and barstools, and a separate living room.

The premium 16th-floor suites, including Penthouse I and II, include personalized concierge service, Dyson air blades, record players and views from the top floor of the hotel. Throughout W Austin’s suites, guests will find artworks from artists across Texas and beyond. Luxury amenities are offered in all suites, including nightly turndown service with pillow spray and mints, upgraded bath amenities and more.

Located next to the iconic Austin City Limits Live venue in the 2nd Street District and just two blocks from Lady Bird Lake’s hiking and biking trails, W Austin provides access to the city’s spirited culture.

For more information, visit www.marriott.com.

