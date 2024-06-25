Now Open: Hotel Mousai Cancun by TAFER

TAFER Hotels & Resorts has announced the opening of the adults-only Hotel Mousai Cancun along the white sand beaches of Costa Mujeres. The luxury boutique hotel marks TAFER’s second Hotel Mousai location in Mexico, following the first opening in Puerto Vallarta in 2014.

Hotel Mousai Cancun offers 88 oceanfront suites across eight room types, ranging from multi-bedroom suites with sizable living rooms and Corner Suites with a wraparound terrace, to an Ultra Mousai Suite offering 2,200 square feet of living space with ocean views, high-tech amenities and lounge space. Each suite has floor-to-ceiling windows, private terraces with jacuzzis and more.

F&B options at Hotel Mousai Cancun include NOI restaurant, Snack at Beachfront Pool and The Rooftop restaurant and bar. At NOI, guests can enjoy Italian fare such as pastas, pizzas, risottos and more. Snack at Beachfront Pool offers Mexican bites, while The Rooftop restaurant and bar is where guests can watch sunsets and enjoy haute cuisine and beverages.

Other facilities include two pools, of which one is a rooftop infinity pool, and a gym. Guests who book TAFER’s signature “Gourmet Culinary All-Inclusive Plan” will have access to Spa Imagine with its Hydrotherapy Circuit, numerous restaurants including Cancun’s first-ever gourmet food hall, and amenities at its sister property next door, Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Cancun, and the neighboring Villa del Palmar Cancun Luxury Beach Resort & Spa.

Guests at Hotel Mousai Cancun can enjoy a range of activities such as interactive tequila and wine tastings, yoga classes, snorkeling, dance lessons, and more. Additionally, all guests will have access to TierraLuna Gardens, an open-air shopping and entertainment concept. TierraLuna is situated a quick walk from the property at the adjoining Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Cancun. Welcoming locals and visitors alike, it hosts a variety of events such as art walks, weekly farmers markets, live music, performances, cocktail hours and more.

For more information, visit www.cancun.hotelmousai.com.

