Now Open: SLS Barcelona, the Brand's First in Europe

SLS Hotels & Residences has announced the opening of SLS Barcelona, marking the brand’s debut in Europe. The 471-key hotel enjoys a waterfront setting in Port Fòrum and offers six restaurant and bar concepts, three pools and event spaces, all framed by the Mediterranean Sea.

Designed by Rockwell Group, each the 471 rooms and suites offers modern comforts and and a private balcony or terrace. The Delight and Captivate guestrooms are ideally suited for "overseas explorers, city breaks and couples’ getaways." Set across seven configurations, including options for double or king-sized beds and outdoor terraces, a highlight is the Captivate King Pool Access, offering entry to the SLS pool from the room’s patio.

The suites range from Euphoria Apartments, with separate dining areas and kitchenettes, to the Celestial Suite, complete with a 1,044-square-foot private rooftop terrace with marina views.

SLS Barcelona is home to six F&B outlets including Lora restaurant and bar, which offers a menu highlighting seasonal ingredients; L’Anxova Divina, an informal tapas restaurant with a seafront terrace; the soon-to-open Kyara, a “post-modern” cocktail bar; Cosmico, a pool bar and club slated to open this summer; Deluxe, a day-to-night café and lounge bar; and Coral, the guest-only pool bar.

The hotel also has three pools, including an infinity pool on the first floor, overlooking the marina, as well as two rooftop pools. The hotel additionally plans to launch a partnership with Barcelona-based swimwear brand Caro Luna this summer.

Wellness offerings include a 24/7 gym and spin studio, while complimentary hotel bikes provide a way to explore the Catalan capital. A partnership with Edan Studios, the multi-concept fitness studio founded by Anna Lewandowska, will grant guests and visitors access to bespoke classes and wellness sessions held at the hotel. Additionally, a subterranean spa is slated to open later this year.

SLS Barcelona offers flexible event spaces which are set across two floors and accessible via a private group entrance. These include an 8,288-square-foot Gala Ballroom with a capacity of up to 600 people and an accessible car lift; eight Spotlight and Limelight event spaces; and two foyers.

Deal: To celebrate the opening, Dis-loyalty, Ennismore’s travel and food membership, is offering a 50 percent discount on all stays at SLS Barcelona booked before July 1, 2025. For more information, visit www.slshotels.com/barcelona.

