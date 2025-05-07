Omni Hotels & Resorts Launches New Summer Experiences

Omni Hotels & Resorts has announced a new lineup of experiences and offers for guests. In line with its latest campaign, “Come Away With Us,” the brand invites guests to enjoy seasonal offerings this summer. Across its 50-plus destinations in the U.S. and Canada, Omni will introduce an ice cream ritual the whole family can enjoy. Select properties will also debut a tiki-inspired cocktail experience created in collaboration with Jeff “Beachbum” Berry, owner of the restaurant Latitude 29 in New Orleans.

Omni’s “Come Away With Us” promotion offers up to 15 percent discount on two-night stays or up to 20 percent discount on three nights or more. With any stay, families can also take advantage of Omni’s “Kids Eat Free” program, which offers complimentary breakfast and lunch from the Junior Chefs menu for diners 10 and under and 50 percent discount on dinner with the purchase of an adult entrée. The offer is available for stays through September 14.

Beginning Memorial Day Weekend, Omni Hotels & Resorts will introduce “Scoop Social,” a new summer tradition. Each afternoon, guests can enjoy ice cream pints and classic novelty bars from retro-inspired carts stationed throughout the property. Additionally, a branded ice cream truck will make stops outside its properties at Omni Berkshire Place (New York, NY), Omni Shoreham Hotel (Washington, D.C.), Omni Dallas Hotel (Texas) and Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa (Texas).

In partnership with Tiki historian, cocktail author and restaurant owner, Jeff “Beachbum” Berry, Omni Hotels & Resorts will also introduce “Tiki Social,” a summer cocktail program. Tiki Social will bring immersive pop-up bars to select properties. Beginning Memorial Day Weekend, guests can enjoy a selection of island-inspired cocktails from a curated tiki menu developed in collaboration with Berry, along with extended evening hours every Friday and Saturday throughout the summer.

While all Omni properties will offer a limited selection from the Tiki Social menu at their lobby bars, select properties across the portfolio will showcase the full experience, complete with the comprehensive cocktail menu and bar experience, available to both hotel guests and the public. Flagship properties include:

Omni Berkshire Place

Omni La Costa Resort & Spa ( Carlsbad , CA )

( , ) Omni Las Colinas Hotel ( Irving, TX )

( ) Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa

Omni San Diego Hotel (California)

Select properties will also debut summer “Signature Experiences” that provide an exclusive opportunity to discover the local culture and destination with packages ranging from outdoor adventures and culinary masterpieces to musical moments and cultural events. Highlights include:

“ Sunrise Hot Air Balloon Ride ” at Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate – Lift off from the resort grounds and experience the beauty of dawn while drifting above Orlando in a hot air balloon. After your flight, savor a private Chef’s Table breakfast in a private garden.

” at – Lift off from the resort grounds and experience the beauty of dawn while drifting above Orlando in a hot air balloon. After your flight, savor a private breakfast in a private garden. “ Hooked on Amelia Island ” at Omni Amelia Island Resort & Spa – Set out on a private fishing trip with a local captain and resort chef, then return to cook your catch in a hands-on culinary session.

” at – Set out on a private fishing trip with a local captain and resort chef, then return to cook your catch in a hands-on culinary session. “The San Diego Sun and Surf Experience” at Omni San Diego Hotel – Ride the waves with a private 90-minute surfing lesson from pro surfers, then enjoy a three-hour sunset cruise around San Diego Bay with drinks, ocean breezes and panoramic views.

