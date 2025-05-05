Palladium Hotel Group Expands Grand Palladium Select Collection in Mexico

Palladium Hotel Group has announced an investment of $6 million to refresh and relaunch Grand Palladium White Sand Resort & Spa in Riviera Maya as Grand Palladium Select White Sand, debuting January 1, 2026. This transformation marks the latest expansion of the Grand Palladium Select Collection under the Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts brand.

Grand Palladium Select Collection offers guests a premium experience with exclusive benefits, services and a range of facilities. Launched in January this year, the collection includes Grand Palladium Select Costa Mujeres in Cancún, which will be followed by Grand Palladium Select Palace Ibiza in Spain and Grand Palladium Select Bávaro in Punta Cana, scheduled to open in December 2025. Additionally, Grand Palladium White Sand hotel is set to join the collection following a refresh, offering a different experience compared to the hotels located within the same complex: Grand Palladium Kantenah Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium Colonial Resort & Spa and TRS Yucatán Hotel.

With an investment of approximately $6 million, this renovation project will begin on June 1. Construction will be carried out in phases so guests continue to enjoy the property’s services throughout the renovations.

Starting January 1, 2026, guests of Grand Palladium Select White Sand will be able to enjoy more personalized experiences. As part of the rebrand, Grand Palladium Select White Sand will offer a total of 425 rooms, starting with the Junior Suite as the base category. Guests can enjoy pool concierge service, complemented by an in-room minibar restocked daily, unlimited access to restaurants, bars and entertainment programs at the Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts within the complex, complimentary room service 12 hours a day and more.

Grand Palladium Select White Sand’s culinary offerings include Portofino (Italian), Bamboo (Asian), Bahía e Brasa (Brazilian) and Poseidón Beach Restaurant, plus restaurants with show cooking stations such as La Dalia and La Laguna. Other offerings include the new Piacere coffee shop, Grand Gelateria and The Pizza Stop, as well as bars offering signature cocktails and premium beverages. Guests of the Grand Palladium Select Collection will also enjoy preferential rates for exclusive gastro shows, such as CHIC Cabaret & Restaurant and Bravo Dinner & Dance.

During the day, guests can enjoy entertainment and fitness activities at the hotel pools. As part of the benefits of staying at Grand Palladium Select White Sand, they will also have access to the variety of pools located at the complex’s neighboring hotels, as well as to other areas of the Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts properties.

For more information, visit www.palladiumhotelgroup.com.

Related Stories

Solmar Hotels & Resorts Refreshes Brand, Unveils Resort Renos

Tafer Hotels to Host Fourth Annual Wellness Month in June

SLS Playa Mujeres Debuts SLS Elite and Signature Suites

UNICO 20°105° Hotel Vallarta Set to Open September 1