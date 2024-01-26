Sandals Launches Contests for Travel Advisors

Sandals Resorts International has announced two contest opportunities for travel advisors, who will have the opportunity to be among the first to experience Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines through a social media contest, as well as win a trip to Sandals Ochi through a booking contest.
Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Social Media Contest
In celebration of the upcoming opening of Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (March 27), Sandals is hosting a social media contest for travel advisors, offering a chance to win a six-day/five-night stay at the new resort. In addition to being among the first to experience Sandal Resorts’ latest destination, the winner will get to stay in a suite with Butler service. Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will offer several Sandals-firsts, including two-story over-water bungalows, two-bedroom villas and a communal-style restaurant.
Contest Details:
- Duration: Now through February 28
- Prize: Six-day/five-night stay at Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, including Butler service
- Entry: Create and share an original Instagram reel that paints the story of Sandals and Beaches Resorts between now and February 28, using only original content and the hashtag #SellSandalsandBeachesContest
- Judging: Entries will be evaluated based on creativity and views by a panel of judges
- Announcement: Top two contest winners will be revealed by March 11, 2024
- More Info: Contest Details
Sandals Ochi Booking Contest
Advisors also have the chance to win a six-day/five-night stay at Sandals Ochi, located in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. The winner will be determined based on the highest number of bookings made between now and February 14, 2024, for travel that is booked for clients through June 30, 2024. This includes stays that are booked at Sandals Ochi, Sandals Royal Plantation and Beaches Ocho Rios.
Contest Details:
- Duration: Now through February 14
- Prize: Six-day/five-night stay at Sandals Ochi for two in an upgraded suite
- Announcement: The winners, based on the highest number of bookings, will be announced by February 28, 2024.
- More Info: Contest Details
