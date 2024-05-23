New Santa Monica Hotels Unveils Female-Led Leadership Team

Opening May 29, the beachfront hotel Sandbourne Santa Monica has appointed an all-female leadership team to debut the Ocean Avenue property. Santa Monica native and former Chateau Marmont General Manager Jessica Rincon has been selected as managing director; bi-coastal hospitality powerhouse Erica Thorne as director of sales and marketing; and branding and marketing professional Jenni Hwang as regional director of marketing at Crescent Hotels & Resorts, Sandbourne Santa Monica’s hotel management firm.

Rincon, a Santa Monica native, brings over two decades of experience in luxury hospitality to the new role. Previously, she was the general manager for the iconic Chateau Marmont in Hollywood and The Wayfarer in downtown Los Angeles, overseeing all operational, sales, and marketing initiatives. Prior to that, she was the general manager at the Kimpton Hotel Wilshire in Los Angeles and director of rooms at Viceroy L’Ermitage in Beverly Hills.

Thorne brings over 13 years of sales and marketing experience to Sandbourne Santa Monica. In her role, she will oversee Sandbourne’s marketing efforts and brand conceptualization, while driving continuous revenue. Since 2021, Thorne has served as the director of sales and marketing at Le Merigot Hotel, where her leadership propelled revenue growth and heightened brand visibility. Previously, she held the same position at DoubleTree by Hilton Port of Los Angeles, where she helped generate $3 million in revenue in 2020. Before moving to California in 2014, Thorne led sales and marketing for Hilton and Starwood properties in Florida.

Thorne has also lent her expertise to the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board Sales Committee, where she played an active role in shaping industry standards and promoting the city as a premier destination. She has served as the Board of Directors Vice Chair for the San Pedro Chamber of Commerce.

Lastly, Hwang is the regional director of marketing at Crescent Hotels & Resorts, specializing in omni-channel and multi-channel marketing strategies for diverse properties, including Sandbourne Santa Monica. With over 15 years of experience, she excels in brand development while enhancing the visibility and operations of hotels, restaurants, bars, and exclusive membership clubs. Her role involves coordinating marketing efforts across five distinct properties, each featuring unique offerings such as chef-driven dining, spas, and rooftop destinations. Hwang's leadership fosters comprehensive campaign strategies that resonate deeply within the competitive hospitality landscape.

For more information, visit sandbournesantamonica.com.

