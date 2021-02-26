Thompson San Antonio Officially Opens

Thompson San Antonio, a new 162-room lifestyle hotel, has opened in San Antonio Texas’ Arts District. Located along the city’s River Walk, the 20-story hotel is situated steps from the city’s most sought-after attractions, including the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, the historic Alamo and the San Antonio Museum of Art.

Thompson San Antonio’s 162 guestrooms include 33 suites, offering floor-to-ceiling views of the city and the Texas Hill Country beyond. Ranging from 350 to 2,400 square feet, guestrooms include custom sofas, sleek equestrian touches (think: brown leather and buckle pillow-back headboards in some rooms), entirely bespoke case goods and entertainment centers, wet bars in suites. and spacious stone and glass bathrooms with rainfall showers, plus free-standing soaking tubs in suites.

Noteworthy in-room amenities include D.S. & Durga bath products, an espresso and coffee bar and a beverage and snack bar with regional makers, such as Dallas-based Ranch Water and craft-distilled Saint Liberty Bertie’s Bourbon Whiskey from Austin. The Penthouse Suite is the top digs and additionally includes a pool table and private terrace.

Culinary and Bar Concepts

At Thompson San Antonio, there are four restaurant and bar destinations across indoor and outdoor spaces. Landrace, helmed by James Beard Award finalist and local San Antonio chef Steve McHugh, celebrates regional Texas ingredients and heritage growers close to home. A collection of Landrace’s dishes will be prepared on coals, courtesy of an impressive Grillworks wood-fired grill. The 200-seat Landrace overlooks the River Walk, has a semi-open kitchen and also offers two private dining rooms.

The Moon’s Daughters is an indoor-outdoor rooftop restaurant and bar. With programming scheduled around the lunar cycle, The Moon’s Daughters will offer live music and DJ sets every Friday and Saturday night, in addition to pop-up events, such as a Super Full Moon party, tarot card readings and aerial performances. Executive chef Robert Cantu, a San Antonio native and an alum of The Angad Arts Hotel’s Grand Tavern by David Burke and The Cheshire Hotel in St. Louis, will serve Mediterranean-inspired menu here.

In addition to Landrace and The Moon’s Daughters, Thompson San Antonio also offers a lobby bar and an al fresco bar on the fourth-floor pool deck that is exclusive to hotel guests and residents of the adjacent Arts Residences.

Tip: During their stay, guests have access to Thompson San Antonio Tastemakers, “ultra-connected” insiders who can help curate under-the-radar experiences locally. Guests of Thompson San Antonio also receive priority booking for Landrace and The Moon’s Daughters.

Guest Amenities and Experiences

Thompson San Antonio has an expansive pool deck on the fourth floor, which is also home to a pool bar, performances on the weekends and private luxury cabanas with a TV and VIP service.

Guests can also enjoy the Thompson Spa, with five treatment rooms, relaxation areas, a steam room and a sauna. Thompson Spa offers an extensive menu of facials, peels, body treatments, massages, scrubs and is the only hotel spa in downtown San Antonio to offer the HydraFacial, a replenishing and hydrating treatment that comprises a combination of hyaluronic acid and patented Boletus extract to reactivate skin’s natural hydration levels and reveal a more youthful complexion. Thompson Spa’s menu also features regionally inspired body treatments, including the multisensory Texas Orange Blossom and Cedar Wood manicure and pedicure. Off-menu experiences, such as artistically crafted skincare treatments, change regularly. Fitness classes include Drop the Beat Yoga, which pairs yoga with rhythm and sound. A 24-hour fitness center is also available.

Good to know: Each Thompson San Antonio guest receives a personal water bottle during their stay that can be refilled at multiple hydration stations throughout the property. Thompson San Antonio also provides guests with a Thompson safety pack that includes a face mask and disposable wipes.

