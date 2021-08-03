Thompson Savannah Makes Debut, the Brand's First in Georgia

Hyatt Hotels has announced the opening of Thompson Savannah, the brand’s first property in Georgia.

A joint venture development by Regent Partners, Mariner Group and Cadre, the hotel is located along the banks of the Savannah River, at the junction of the city’s Historic District and its newest neighborhood, Eastern Wharf.

The hotel, designed by the architectural team at Smallwood, has 193 guestrooms, including 21 suites. All rooms have either west-facing views of the cityscape or east-facing views of the Savannah River, the coastal islands and the Atlantic Ocean. Rooms have walk-in showers, residential-style vanities, in-room minibars, custom art pieces from local artists, and custom bath amenities from D.S. & Durga.

Executive chef Robert Newton oversees the hotel's restaurants, which include the seasonally focused signature restaurant, Fleeting; the Mediterranean-influenced rooftop oasis, Bar Julian; and the hotel’s Art Deco poolside lounge, the Sunroom. Additionally, Newton executes the hotel’s in-room dining and banquet programs.

The pool deck on the second floor can be accessed via the grand staircase in the hotel lobby. Along with the splash pool, it offers daybeds and private cabanas to unwind and relax.

For meetings and events, Thompson Savannah has 10,000 square feet of space, including two meeting rooms, a boardroom, a divisible ballroom and a poolside living room with an exterior patio. The riverside event lawn and waterfront access serve as an idyllic backdrop for outdoor weddings and intimate gatherings.

This opening comes on the heels of Thompson San Antonio, which debuted in February. The162-room hotel is located along the city’s River Walk, steps from the city’s most sought-after attractions, including the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, the historic Alamo and the San Antonio Museum of Art.

For more information, visit www.thompsonsavannah.com.

