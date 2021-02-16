Viceroy Los Cabos Launches Private Casita & Villa Package

Viceroy Los Cabos in San José Del Cabo has introduced an exclusive new package, “Vamos a la Viceroy.” This includes a variety of private experiences, from private chef-curated meals, to in-room mixology classes with Viceroy Los Cabos’ expert bartenders, to a private yacht experience, private jet charter via PJS and more.

Those who book the “Vamos a la Viceroy” package will receive their own secluded waterside casita or villa on the Sea of Cortez. Offering a home-away-from-home and within steps of the ocean, each three-bedroom casita and four-bedroom villa has modern furnishings, a neutral color palette and a design that maximizes ocean views. There’s also expansive living space with floor-to-ceiling windows and a private rooftop terrace, complete with a private pool, grill and outdoor dining and lounge area. Good to know: Each casita and villa comes with a dedicated Lifestyle Assistant to tend to guest needs.

In addition to accommodations, the “Vamos a la Viceroy” package will include:

​Private prix fixe dinner in guest’s casita or villa with resort’s executive chef

Private rooftop terrace mixology class and tequila tasting with the resort’s lead bartender

Two-hour private yacht experience aboard a 55-foot tailored trimaran yacht with Pelican Cabo

Private group fitness session with the resort’s personal trainers

Private group Cacao Ceremony (a sacred medicinal ritual) led by Luna Itzel

Round-trip private airport transfers in Viceroy Los Cabos’ all-electric Tesla sedan or SUV

sedan or SUV Round-trip private jet charter with PJS

Viceroy’s “Promise of Cleanliness Program” is in effect at the resort, which is also offering guests on-site antigen COVID testing through St. Luke’s Hospital. Antigen tests can be performed on-site at the resort for $30 for U.S. residents, with results typically received in two to four hours. All test charges must be paid by guests and the amount will be added to guest’s folio in the form of a resort credit that can be applied towards food and beverage or, spa treatments.

The Viceroy Los Cabos “Vamos a la Viceroy” package starts at $7,500 (excluding jet charter; pricing determined by departure destination). For more information and to book the package, visit www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com.

