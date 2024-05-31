Belize Resorts Partner for Beach and Jungle Package for Couples

Belize's Victoria House Resort & Spa and The Rainforest Lodge at Sleeping Giant have partnered to create a seven-night “Ultimate Beach & Jungle Package” for couples. Located on Ambergris Caye, the largest of the offshore Belizean islands, Victoria House is well-suited for both guests looking to relax and for adventure-lovers. This specially curated package offers exactly that.

Beginning now through December 31, 2024, couples planning an adventurous getaway in Belize can opt for the “Ultimate Beach & Jungle Package," which includes:

Part I of the Package (at The Rainforest Lodge at Sleeping Giant):

Three nights in a Luxury Cottage or Suite

Breakfast, lunch and dinner

Tour of Xunantunich Maya Ruin

Maya cooking experience

Aromatherapy massage

Part II of the Package (at Victoria House Resort & Spa):

Four nights in a tropical Casita or Palmetto Room

Breakfast, lunch and dinner

Welcome beverage

One-day golf cart rental

One fish, BBQ, or snorkel excursion

Victoria House offers 42 guestrooms. Additionally, the resort offers couples a range of adventure activities, relaxing spa treatments, and flexible dining options. With infinity-edge pools, a private beach, a roster of onsite excursions and PADI-certified Fantasea Dive Shop, Victoria House makes it easy for couples to immerse in the locale. The resort also has a full-service spa, with four treatment salons—including a couple’s salon—and over 36 different treatments.

There are three dining establishments at the resort. The Palmilla Restaurant is on the waterfront and serves dishes utilizing what’s fresh and available locally. For casual, al fresco dining, the Poolside Patio extends from Palmilla Restaurant onto the pool deck and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Belizean-style palapa bar Admiral Nelsons offers Caribbean-inspired cocktails and locally inspired bites.

For more informattion, visit www.victoria-house.com/ultimate-beach-jungle-package.

Related Stories

Starhotels Launches New Tour for Guests

Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos Unveils Babymoon Package

Times Square Hilton Hotel Unveils Package for Ben Platt’s Show

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Orlando Set to Open in 2026