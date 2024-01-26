The Vinoy Resort Teams Up With The Dalí Museum

The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection has announced a partnership with St. Petersburg’s Dalí Museum. This comes on the heels of The Vinoy’s property-wide renovation, which includes the Veranda bar, lobby, guestrooms, ballrooms and meeting spaces, culinary experiences, and a new spa and wellness area.

The Dalí Museum partnership designates The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club as the official hotel partner for the exhibition “Dalí & The Impressionists.” Running until April 28, 2024, this exhibition will spotlight 22 French Impressionist paintings by 18 artists, many of which are on view for the very first time in Florida.

The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club will introduce two new room packages designed to complement the “Dalí & The Impressionists” exhibition:

Dalí and The Impressionists : This package includes two Gallery admission tickets to The Dalí Museum, an Impressionist-inspired welcome treat by The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club’s French patisserie, Lottie , and late checkout.

: This package includes two admission tickets to The Dalí Museum, an Impressionist-inspired welcome treat by The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club’s French patisserie, , and late checkout. Dalí & The Impressionists Art Aficionado Experience: This package includes the above components in addition to a docent-led tour of The Dalí Museum and the new exhibit, a commemorative gift from the museum and a $150 dining credit to be used at The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club (two-week advance booking required).

Guests who book these packages will enjoy a stay at The Vinoy’s newly renovated guestrooms.

The partnership will also be reflected throughout The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club’s dining venues, where special menu items inspired by the exhibition will be available. Lottie will serve a collection of Impressionist-themed pastries, including a selection of cookies and a cake inspired by “The Persistence of Memory.” At Veranda, the “Dalí and The Impressionists” cocktail series will offer such creations as “The Monet” paying homage to Claude Monet’s “Impression Sunrise” with ingredients that mirror the painting’s colors such as green chartreuse, Aperol and lime juice. “The Dalí” cocktail uses Empress indigo gin, lemon juice and prosecco, inspired by Dalí’s “Self-Portrait with Raphaelesque Neck.”

The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club remains committed to supporting the local arts community, further enhancing St. Petersburg’s arts and culture scene. The Dalí partnership complements the property’s additional cultural programming such as the recently launched “History Tour & High Tea” experience.

For more information, visit www.thevinoy.com.

