Marriott Names Anthony Capuano as CEO, Stephanie Linnartz as President

Marriott International’s board of directors announced Tuesday that Anthony “Tony” Capuano has been appointed CEO and has joined the company’s board of directors, effective immediately. He was previously group president, global development, design and operations services. The board of directors also announced that Stephanie Linnartz, previously group president, consumer operations, technology and emerging businesses, has been appointed president, effective immediately. Capuano’s and Linnartz’s appointments follow the unexpected passing of Marriott president and CEO Arne Sorenson on February 15, 2021.

Prior to this appointment, Capuano was responsible for leading global development and design efforts and overseeing the company’s Global Operations discipline. During his tenure leading global development, the company grew its footprint from just over 3,200 properties in early 2009 to over 7,600 properties by year-end 2020. In addition, Capuano has overseen the growth and globalization of Marriott’s development pipeline to 498,000 rooms as of December 31, 2020, with more than half of the pipeline representing projects outside of the U.S. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Capuano led Marriott’s work on its “Commitment to Clean” initiative, which was designed to enhance Marriott’s cleaning protocols to provide additional peace of mind for travelers.

Capuano began his Marriott career in 1995 as part of the market Planning and Feasibility team. Between 1997 and 2005, he led Marriott’s full-service development efforts in the Western U.S. and Canada. From 2005 to 2008, Capuano served as SVP of full-service development for North America. In 2008, his responsibilities expanded to include all of U.S. and Canada and the Caribbean and Latin America, and he became EVP and global chief development officer in 2009.

Stephanie Linnartz Takes on President Role

Stephanie Linnartz

As president, Linnartz will be responsible for developing and executing all aspects of the company’s global consumer strategy, including brand, marketing, sales, revenue management, customer engagement, digital, information technology, emerging businesses and loyalty strategies. In addition, she will oversee Marriott’s global development organization, which is responsible for the strategic growth of the company’s 30 lodging brands, as well as the global design and operations services functions. Linnartz will also spearhead the company’s progress on issues including the intersection of technology and hospitality, the continued growth of the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty platform, the brand portfolio and environmental sustainability.

Prior to this appointment, Linnartz was responsible for brand, marketing, sales, revenue management, customer engagement, digital, information technology, emerging businesses and loyalty strategies. She played a pivotal role during Marriott’s acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts, overseeing the integration of business-critical systems including reservations, property management, revenue management and loyalty. In 2019, under her leadership, the company combined the Marriott and Starwood loyalty programs to create Marriott Bonvoy, which currently has more than 147 million global members.

Linnartz began her Marriott career in 1997. Prior to serving as global chief commercial officer from 2013 to 2019; she held the titles of global officer, sales and revenue management from 2009 to 2013; and SVP, global sales from 2008 to 2009; SVP, sales and marketing planning and support from 2005 to 2008. Before any of these, Linnartz held various roles in Marriott’s Finance and Business Development Department.

