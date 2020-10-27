Contiki Announces One-Off Vegan-Themed European Tour in 2021

Whether you’re one of the over 9 million vegans living in the U.S., or simply curious about switching up your vacation diet, group travel expert for 18- to 35-year-olds Contiki has unveiled a new vegan-friendly tour of Europe in 2021, in response to growing demand from travelers seeking animal-free alternatives.

Guided by experts on all things plant-based, the one-off, eight-day trip, “Vegan Food Europe Explorer" hosted by @thelittlelondonvegan and @laurafruitfairy, will take travelers on a vegan food odyssey around some of Europe’s coolest cities. Rising to fame as world-renowned vegan hotspots, the trip covers Berlin, Prague, Vienna and Budapest, with extra stops along the way. The trip starts in Berlin on August 28, 2021 and ends in Budapest on September 4, 2021.

Top foodie experiences include a vegan cooking class in Budapest run by @laurafruitfairy, a private, plant-based “EatWith” dining experience with locals in Berlin, a dinner cruise along the Danube river and the chance to sample a wide range of vegan delicacies on an interactive food tour in Berlin. The trip also coincides with one of the world’s largest vegan festivals—The Vegan Summer Festival in Berlin—so travelers can immerse themselves in even more plant-based delights.

Immersive cultural experiences such as a locally guided bike tour of Prague and a classical music concert in Vienna (the home of Beethoven) are also included. Plus, wellness excursions from a morning yoga class in Prague, to a soak in the Széchenyi traditional thermal baths in Budapest are highlights on the itinerary.

Accommodation has been specially selected to showcase the coolest stays around, including the Moxy in Berlin and A&O in Budapest, with bespoke vegan breakfasts served exclusively for Contiki guests.

Prices are inclusive of seven nights’ accommodation, seven vegan breakfasts, one vegan lunch, five vegan dinners, the expertise of the influencers, a dedicated vegan Contiki trip manager and driver, all transport on the trip and a number of included experiences.

Visit www.contiki.com.

