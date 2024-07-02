Contiki Launches Nine New Trips Worldwide

Contiki has launched nine new trips across the world, including some to destinations the brand has never visited before. Destinations include the U.S., Canada, Jeju Island, Vietnam, Rwanda and Cape Town, among others. A selection of departures from these new trips will be on sale for up to 25 percent discount during the July “Anytime Sale” along with other Contiki favorites.

On the 12-day “North American Glaciers and National Parks” trip, travelers can explore the Banff and Jasper National Parks in Canada and Glacier National Park in the U.S. Experiences include a Red Jammer bus ride, playing ice hockey with professionals and learning from Indigenous peoples about their culture and traditions. This type of trip has been growing in popularity among young travelers in the States.

Vietnam’s increasing appeal has made it a popular destination for Contiki travelers. After the 10-day “Vietnam Highlights” trip and the 27-day “Ultimate South East Asia” trip, the brand has introduced a five-day trip that visits the Ha Giang Loop in Northern Vietnam. Travelers will have the chance to learn about traditional H’mong art and crafts and trail along the Nho Que River on a boat with local guides, all while enjoying views of terraced fields.

Following the success of the first few departures of the recently launched “South Korean Soul” trip, Contiki has launched an extended version which now includes four days in Jeju Island, which is popular for its haenyeo (fisherwomen) culture and is a hot spot for K-drama lovers. Contiki has also introduced two new trips that now offer travelers the chance to go from Delhi to Kathmandu by coach and internal flights, followed by a trek with varying difficulty levels to choose from.

Select new trips, such as the “Ha Giang Loop in Northern Vietnam” and the “North American Glaciers & National Parks,” are eligible for Contiki’s “Anytime Sale.” From July 9 to 31, travelers can save up to 25 percent on select Contiki itineraries in Africa, Asia, Latin America, New Zealand and North America.

For more information, visit www.contiki.com/activity/travel-sale.

Related Stories

InsideAsia Tours Launches New “Culinary Korea” Itinerary

Brand g Vacations Announces New Australia Tour for 2025

Scott Dunn Expands Asia Portfolio With South Korea Itineraries

Tauck to Pilot New "Smaller Groups" Tours, Capped at 15 Guests