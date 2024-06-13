Tauck to Pilot New "Smaller Groups" Tours, Capped at 15 Guests

With Tauck’s Small Group tours now accounting for more than half of its non-cruise business each year, the company is leaning into its “small groups” success with the introduction of its new “Smaller Group” tours and departures. Where Tauck’s Small Group trips will continue to average 24 guests per departure, the new Smaller Group journeys will average just 15 guests. Tauck’s classic land journeys, by comparison, host an average of 35 to 44 guests.

Tauck is piloting the new program in 2024, with the first Smaller Group departures of three tours, “America’s Canyonlands,” “A Week In… Spain” and “A Week In… Ireland,” having operated in recent weeks. In all, Tauck will pilot 26 Smaller Group departures spanning seven itineraries in North America and Europe this year, and all Smaller Group tours in 2024 will be special departures of existing Tauck itineraries.

The program’s official launch is slated for Tauck’s 100th anniversary in 2025, when the company will expand its Smaller Group offerings to include 124 departures across 12 itineraries in North America, Europe and Africa. As in 2024, 2025’s Smaller Groups will included special departures of existing itineraries; however, the program will also offer three African safaris where all departures are Smaller Group offerings. Tauck’s 2025 Smaller Group tours, like all of its other 2025 tours and cruises, are open for booking.

2024 Smaller Group Departures

North America: “ Best of the Canadian Rockies ” “America’s Canyonlands “ Canada’s Capital Cities plus Niagara Falls ”

Europe: “ Northern Spain, the Rioja Valley and Madrid ” “A Week In… Spain” “ Switzerland: Europe’s Crown Jewel ” “A Week In… Ireland”



2025 Smaller Group Departures

North America: “Best of the Canadian Rockies” “America’s Canyonlands “Canada’s Capital Cities plus Niagara Falls” “ The Best of Hawaii ”

Europe: “A Week In… Spain” “Switzerland: Europe’s Crown Jewel” “A Week In… Ireland” “ The Best of Ireland ” “ Paris, Dordogne & Bordeaux ”

Africa: “ Great Migration: Tanzania & Kenya ” “ Namibia: Epic Safari ” “ Wildlife Odyssey: South Africa, Botswana & Zimbabwe ”



