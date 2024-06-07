Geographic Expeditions Debuts New Cuba Itinerary for 2025

Geographic Expeditions (GeoEx) has announced the launch of a new itinerary for 2025. “The Soul of Cuba” is now available to book with departure dates beginning in January 2025.
The eight-day trip begins with behind-the-scenes cultural encounters in Havana, then moves on to explore the Finca Tungasuk countryside, Cienfuegos and Trinidad. Highlights include a visit to a private dominoes club, a Havana food market shopping tour with a female paladar (privately owned and operated restaurant) manager, and a hiking and farm excursion culminating in a farm-to-table lunch in the outskirts of Havana.
Additional activities include visiting a car restoration workshop, with the opportunity to drive one of the fleet’s 30 cars; sampling a rum and cigar pairing in Cojimar; stopping at an after-school musical program that helps children develop their instrumental and vocal abilities; meeting with workers of thriving enterprises in Old Havana; and discussing the current state of relations between the U.S. and Cuba with a former diplomat.
This intimate group expedition is limited to 12 guests.
GeoEx has also introduced additional new and revised itineraries including:
- “Wilds of Indonesia: Bali to Komodo National Park” (May to August)
- “Pure Patagonia: Southern Argentina’s Wonders” (January to February)
- “Australia: Ranches, Rainforests & Reefs” (year-round)
- “Istanbul & the Aegean Coast” (year-round)
- “Cambodia: The Road Less Traveled” (October to May)
For more information, visit www.geoex.com.
Related Stories
CIE Tours Unveils First-Ever Tours in Spain
Eurobound Launches New Itinerary Exploring Central Italy
Brand g Vacations Announces New Australia Tour for 2025