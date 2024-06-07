Tours

Geographic Expeditions Debuts New Cuba Itinerary for 2025

By Newsdesk Jun 7, 2024 11:55am
Geographic Expeditions (GeoEx) has announced the launch of a new itinerary for 2025. “The Soul of Cuba” is now available to book with departure dates beginning in January 2025.

The eight-day trip begins with behind-the-scenes cultural encounters in Havana, then moves on to explore the Finca Tungasuk countryside, Cienfuegos and Trinidad. Highlights include a visit to a private dominoes club, a Havana food market shopping tour with a female paladar (privately owned and operated restaurant) manager, and a hiking and farm excursion culminating in a farm-to-table lunch in the outskirts of Havana.

Additional activities include visiting a car restoration workshop, with the opportunity to drive one of the fleet’s 30 cars; sampling a rum and cigar pairing in Cojimar; stopping at an after-school musical program that helps children develop their instrumental and vocal abilities; meeting with workers of thriving enterprises in Old Havana; and discussing the current state of relations between the U.S. and Cuba with a former diplomat.

This intimate group expedition is limited to 12 guests.

GeoEx has also introduced additional new and revised itineraries including:

  • Wilds of Indonesia: Bali to Komodo National Park” (May to August)
  • Pure Patagonia: Southern Argentina’s Wonders” (January to February)
  • Australia: Ranches, Rainforests & Reefs” (year-round)
  • Istanbul & the Aegean Coast” (year-round)
  • Cambodia: The Road Less Traveled” (October to May)

For more information, visit www.geoex.com.

