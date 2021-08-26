Intrepid Travel Phasing Out Peregrine Adventures

Intrepid Travel will phase out Peregrine Adventures from January 2022, as the tour operator focuses on extending its higher-end travel options under the Intrepid Premium and Comfort ranges. The brand simplification is part of Intrepid’s growth strategy as the business aims to become the first purpose-led $1 billion adventure travel company. It also provides customers with a wide range of sustainable experience-rich travel. In a similar move, Intrepid successfully phased out the Geckos Adventures ‘youth’ brand in 2018 to transition to its 18 to 29s range.

Peregrine Adventures has been part of Intrepid since 2012 and in 2021 offered 186 itineraries in 62 countries. In comparison, from January 2022, Intrepid will offer almost 300 itineraries in 73 countries across the Intrepid Premium and Comfort ranges.

“By focusing all of our expertise and energy into one brand, we can deliver an even better sustainable experience for our customers while ensuring local communities benefit from tourism too,” Intrepid Travel CEO James Thornton said in a press release.

Intrepid Premium offers Intrepid’s highest standard accommodation (on average four-star) and is designed to minimize travelers’ environmental footprint while maximizing positive impact on local communities. Intrepid Premium tours will be offered in 40-plus popular destinations, including Vietnam, Cambodia, Peru and Morocco, with trips commencing in early 2022.

Peregrine Adventures customers and advisors with Peregrine Adventures credits will be supported through this transition, with a number of flexible options available for future travel plans. Intrepid will be reaching out directly to travel agents to discuss the change and the options available to them.

Good to know: All Intrepid trips operate under enhanced health and safety measures underpinned by the “Safe Travel" protocols developed and endorsed by the World Travel & Tourism Council.

For more information, visit www.intrepidtravel.com.

