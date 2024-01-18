Pleasant Holidays Releases Redesigned Mexico Brochure

Pleasant Holidays has released its updated sales brochure for Mexico, the first in its series of redesigned digital brochures with hundreds of hotels and all-inclusive resorts, commissionable activities, cruise vacations, travel information and more. The 140-page digital brochure is available for online viewing or download and includes colorful full- and half-page listings for select hotels and resorts with a clickable table of contents.

Pleasant Holidays’ digital travel brochures display dynamic, interactive regional maps showing locations of hotels and pop-up details on points of interest, photo galleries highlighting the best of each location and curated local attractions in a flipbook format with pages that can be printed or electronically shared with clients. The back pages contain a comprehensive chart listing the amenities available at a range of hotels and resorts throughout Mexico, for easy reference. The brochure also has sections detailing niches such as group travel, destination weddings and honeymoons, family vacations, adults-only resorts and Mexico’s selection of all-inclusive resorts.

Good to know: Additional redesigned brochures will follow for all of Pleasant Holidays’ destinations.

Pleasant Holidays’ Mexico vacation packages include nonstop flights on AeroMexico, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue, Southwest Airlines, Sun Country Airlines and United from U.S. departure cities nationwide.

For more information, visit www.pleasantagent.com.

