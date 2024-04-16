Aeronology to Offer American Airlines NDC Content

Australian travel tech provider Aeronology has announced that it will offer access to American Airlines Group content via an NDC-enabled interface. This includes a range of fares and ancillary services, offering customers convenience and flexibility in their travel plans.

This collaboration signifies a major step forward in enhancing the travel booking experience, integrating Aeronology’s advanced technology with American Airlines’ extensive flight network for a streamlined and efficient booking process.

Aeronology’s multi-channel booking engine portal enables a broad customer base including retailers, corporate clients, universities and wholesalers, to book American Airlines’ NDC offerings. These bookings come with automatic reissue and refund options, ensuring a seamless user experience. NDC offers from American Airlines and its American Eagle regional partners include Main Plus and Main Select, besides a range of ancillary services. Aeronology is also ready to support American’s pending launch of dynamically priced offers later this year, providing travel advisors/arrangers access to NDC offers from American Airlines.

“American Airlines is focused on providing a modern retailing experience. Working with travel technology companies like Aeronology provides our customers access to enhanced content and functionality that is only available through NDC-enabled interfaces,” said Marcial Lapp, managing director of revenue engineering at American Airlines.

Russell Carstensen, CEO of Aeronology, added: “Our commitment to reshaping airline distribution and revolutionizing air travel experiences for our customers remains steadfast. Introducing American Airlines NDC offers to travel businesses is a key milestone for Aeronology. Our association with this renowned airline group is a matter of great pride.”

