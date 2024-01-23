Air France to Launch Phoenix-Paris Flight

Air France has announced the start of a new nonstop service between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Paris. This marks the first time there will be nonstop service between Phoenix, AZ, and France. Service on the Boeing 787-900 Dreamliner aircraft will begin May 23, 2024, and will operate three days per week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) for the summer season. Flights will leave Paris at 10:10 a.m., arriving in Phoenix at 12:10 p.m., departing Phoenix at 2:10 p.m., arriving in Paris the next day at 9:15 a.m.

The aircraft will have a three-class configuration, with 30 business seats, 21 premium economy seats and an economy class offering 228 seats. In total, the flights will have a capacity of 279. During the 2024 summer season, the airline, from its Paris-Charles de Gaulle hub, will offer connecting opportunities to more than 200 destinations worldwide.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport offers nonstop service to more than 140 destinations across the United States and internationally. This new service adds to existing transatlantic service between Phoenix and London Heathrow on American Airlines and British Airways as well as nonstop service between Phoenix and Frankfurt on Condor Airlines. The new service will also allow for easy connections in the U.S. with Air France’s codeshare partner Delta, and destinations in Europe and abroad with their other partner, KLM.

Phoenix international flights add more $3.4 billion to the local economy each year per the airport’s most recent economic impact study. This three times weekly nonstop seasonal service will provide a $30 million annual economic impact to the Phoenix community.

For more information, visit www.skyharbor.com.

