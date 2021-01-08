American Airlines Stops Alcohol Service on Flights to and From D.C.

American Airlines announced it has stopped serving alcohol aboard its flights to and from Washington, D.C. after numerous altercations this week in relation to the pro-Trump rioters who stormed the Capitol Building on Wednesday. CNN additionally reports that American and United Airlines have both increased staffing at the D.C.-area airports where they operate.

According to a spokesperson for the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), flight attendants this week were "forced to confront more than one passenger on board who's verbally and or physically abusive to the crew, and to the passengers. That's not something we should be dealing with."

APTA president Julie Hedrick added in a press statement: "We are incredibly concerned about recent politically motivated incidents on board passenger aircraft. Regardless of one's political beliefs, the cabin of a commercial aircraft must, out of necessity, be a calm environment for the safety of everyone onboard."

A tweet posted by Jabin Botsford, a staff photographer at The Washington Post, read: “Two people removed so far from tonight’s flight to DC ahead of the #StopTheSteaI2021 rallies tomorrow.”

Two people removed so far from tonight’s flight to DC ahead of the #StopTheSteaI2021 rallies tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/lvXlYiD2Xd — Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) January 6, 2021

Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents nearly 50,000 flight attendants across 17 airlines, said in a statement on Wednesday: "Air travel is safe because everyone follows a strict set of rules, based on the spirit that ‘we’re all in this together.’ The mob mentality behavior that took place on several flights to the D.C. area yesterday was unacceptable and threatened the safety and security of every single person onboard. It will not happen again. There’s a reason that there are strict penalties and fines for failing to comply with crewmember instructions. Enforcement keeps everyone safe.

"Our first priority in aviation safety and security is to keep any problems on the ground. Some of the people who traveled in our planes yesterday participated in the insurrection at the Capitol today. Their violent and seditious actions at the Capitol today create further concern about their departure from the D.C. area. Acts against our democracy, our government, and the freedom we claim as Americans must disqualify these individuals from the freedom of flight.

“We in aviation have a serious role to play in national security. Airlines, in coordination with [Transportation Security Administration], [Department of Homeland Security], [Federal Aviation Administration], [Department of Transportation] and law enforcement must take all steps to ensure the safety and security of passengers and crew by keeping all problems on the ground.”

CNN adds that, American, United, Delta and Southwest have all been in contact with law enforcement agencies and the TSA.

