Jamaica Welcomes New Services from Kansas City and Denver

Jamaica has welcomed new non-stop air service from Kansas City International Airport (MCI) in Missouri and from Denver International Airport (DEN) to Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport (MBJ). The new flight from MCI by Southwest Airlines is scheduled to operate weekly on Saturdays, while the DEN service will be operated by United Airlines, also on Saturdays.

“The midwestern United States is a growing and vital market for Jamaica and we are excited to see carriers such as Southwest Airlines expand their service to our island paradise,” said Edmund Bartlett, minister of tourism, Jamaica.

The new Southwest flight is the only non-stop service to Jamaica from the Kansas City market. With the addition of this new flight, Southwest now has seven gateways into Jamaica flying from Baltimore, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Kansas City, Orlando and St. Louis.

Regarding United's route from Denver, the new flight is scheduled to operate weekly on Saturdays, providing more convenient access to the destination for travelers coming from the Western U.S.

Upon landing at Sangster International Airport, United’s inaugural Denver flight was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute, causing a colorful rainbow to appear above the aircraft. In addition, the arriving passengers were all greeted by officials and live music. A commemorative gift was also presented to the pilot to celebrate the occasion.

With the addition of this new service, United now flies to Jamaica from a total of five U.S. gateways, complementing its existing flights from Newark (EWR), Washington D.C. (IAD), Chicago (ORD) and Houston (HOU) to Montego Bay (MBJ).

For more information, visit www.southwest.com, www.united.com and www.visitjamaica.com.

