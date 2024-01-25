SAS Expands Summer Program to Include Atlanta

As part of SAS’ summer program 2024, a ninth destination will be added to the airline’s North American network. Customers can enjoy daily nonstop service to Atlanta from Copenhagen starting June 17.

SAS is also increasing frequencies to the U.S. this summer. The Copenhagen-New York (JFK) route will have up to two daily flights, complementing the existing daily flights to New York-Newark Airport from Stockholm, Oslo and Copenhagen. Copenhagen to Boston flights will operate daily, up from six times a week during summertime. Additionally, a fourth weekly flight will be added from Copenhagen to Toronto.

From June 17, SAS will deploy its Airbus A330s on the route. As part of the airline’s winter program, the daily flights will be reduced to five weekly flights (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) onboard Airbus A350.

Good to know: Through an agreement with Delta Air Lines, passengers can start or continue their journey on other Delta-served destinations into and out of Atlanta. SAS also signed a codeshare agreement with El Al Israel Airlines in early June 2023 effective in February. Furthermore, SAS entered a codeshare agreement with Etihad Airways in October. SAS currently has 18 codeshare agreements with different carriers globally.

SAS destinations in the upcoming summer program in North America include Atlanta (ATL); New York (EWR and JFK); Chicago (ORD); Boston (BOS); Washington D.C. (IAD); Los Angeles (LAX); San Francisco (SFO); Miami (MIA) until April 7; and Toronto (YYZ).

For more information, visit www.flysas.com.

