Tradewind Aviation Opens Bookings to St. Barth's

Tradewind Aviation has announced that St. Barth’s flights are now available for booking through January 10, 2022.

Jetsettters can travel in style to your Caribbean getaway with the Tradewind Shuttle: Luxury scheduled flights are available multiple times per day and provide the comfort and convenience of a private charter for the cost of a single seat. Flights are operated in the Tradewind fleet of modern Pilatus PC-12 aircraft flown by two pilots with air-conditioning and cabin pressurization.

Tradewind’s San Juan hub offers a private lounge, expedited security and convenient airline connections from many major U.S. cities. Additionally, its Antigua hub provides seamless transfers from London on British Airways. Travelers can also book with Tradewind Aviation’s interline partners, American Airlines, United Airlines and British Airways for single ticket and luggage transfer or opt for its VIP Experience and luggage transfer service for a seamless connection through San Juan.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Good to know: The company has implemented a comprehensive plan to ensure your safety while maintaining a seamless travel experience. “We also understand that it is more important than ever to be flexible, which is why Tradewind continues to offer no-fee itinerary changes and full credit on account for cancellations made up to 24 hours prior to departure,” it added in the announcement.

Alternatively, private charter is available for travelers to and throughout the Caribbean aboard Tradewind’s fleet of Pilatus PC-12s and Citation Jets. Guests can fly on a private jet from anywhere in the U.S. and connect to a Pilatus PC-12 for a wing-to-wing transfer to St. Barth’s (or arrive at one of its hub on a commercial flight and connect to your private Pilatus flight to St. Barth’s).

Tip: Travel Advisors may book all Tradewind flights in the GDS with code (TJ).

Visit www.flytradewind.com.

Related Stories

Fairmont El San Juan Hotel Accepted Into Virtuoso

Bahia Principe Golf Partners With PGA, Rebrands Ocean’s 4 Course

Anguilla Declares Itself Virus-Free

Sandals Royal Barbados Addings New Suites, Eateries and Pools