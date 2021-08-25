Turkish Airlines Announces New Route to Dallas Fort Worth

Beginning September 24, 2021, Turkish Airlines will be flying to Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, making it the 11th U.S. gateway. The airline will offer four flights per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) between Istanbul and the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), its 327th global destination and the second gateway in the “Lone Star State,” following Houston.

Flight TK191 is scheduled to make the inaugural journey and is expected to take off from the Istanbul Airport (IST) on September 24, 2021 at 2:10 p.m. local time and arrive to DFW at 6:55 p.m. local time. The first Turkish Airlines flight to depart from DFW, flight TK192, will depart that evening at 8:25 p.m. and arrive at IST on September 25, 2021 at 3:50 p.m. local time.

With its centrally located hub at the new Istanbul Airport, expected to be the world’s largest upon completion, Turkish Airlines flies to 326 destinations in 127 countries across five continents, and is strategically positioned to connect to more than 60 destinations within a three-hour flight from the Istanbul gateway.

While new flight routes and onboard services are being reinstated, health and safety continues to be the airline’s priority. In June 2020, Turkish Airlines announced “Guidelines for Safe Travel,” as well as two new in-flight health protocols: “Hygiene Kits” containing a face mask, disinfectant and antiseptic tissue, as well as “Hygiene Expert,” cabin crews appointed to flights to enforce all on-board hygiene and social distancing measures.

Premium onboard dining, including hot meals and beverage services, which were previously restricted due to the pandemic, has been resumed for all Business and Economy Class flights longer than two hours and 15 minutes. Versace amenity kits and active noise-canceling Denon headphones are also available for international Business Class flights.

To view the flight schedules, visit www.turkishairlines.com.

