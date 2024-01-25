Dream Vacations, CruiseOne Announce Three New Educational Series

Dream Vacations and CruiseOne are taking their training offerings to the next level by enhancing, customizing and launching new educational series tailor-made to the variety of advisor experience levels in its network.

Launching this month, the "Foundation Series" is a monthly webinar series hosted by the training team and focused on the foundational knowledge needed to be a successful travel advisor. Topics include the network's proprietary booking engine, qualifying, supplier selection, travel requirements (such as passports and visas), quoting, payments and more.

For more established franchise owners and seasoned travel advisors, Dream Vacations launched the new monthly webinar "Masterclass Series" with World Travel Holdings leadership and special guest speakers from the travel industry covering essential topics in their areas of mastery, including budgeting, leadership, industry insights, people management/team building, travel agent marketing, back-office solutions, groups, personal branding, entrepreneurship and learning theory.

Dream Vacations and CruiseOne recognize that not everyone learns well behind a computer, so they will also offer a three-day Business Intensive training class designed for franchisees with established businesses. The content in this hands-on and interactive training focuses on commission tracking and reports, sales analysis, tracking marketing efforts and using more obscure features of the network's proprietary booking platform. The class allows attendees more one-on-one time with headquarters staff to discuss specific data and reporting and learn how to apply concepts. This class will be held twice at their Fort Lauderdale headquarters office and once virtually.

In addition, Dream Vacations, which has seen a 30 percent increase year over year in the usage rate of its Learning Center, is investing to add more than 2,000 modules in sales, business management, marketing, software products, communication, leadership, coaching, stress management, critical thinking and decision-making. The content investment will allow headquarters to quickly enhance training for new franchisees and associates and contribute to the network's continuing education and professional growth.

Dream Vacations/CruiseOne will continue to host five "Regional Trainings" in 2024: the Galveston Regional training that wrapped up recently; San Diego in March; Fort Lauderdale in April, a virtual regional in May, and wrapping up with Nashville in July. Dream Vacations enhances regional agendas with a trade show component, ship inspection or familiarization (FAM) experiences in each destination. Regional trainings will remain free of charge and open to all agents.

In addition to the regionals, Dream Vacations/CruiseOne will continue to offer its in-depth "Immersive Education Series," which focuses on unique training opportunities where travel franchise owners can engage in niche content in an intimate setting:

MarTech Summit — February

River Summit — March

Luxury Summit — June

Groups Summit — August

Land Summit — September

The year culminates with the 2024 Dream Vacations/CruiseOne National Conference onboard the Celebrity Ascent November 17–24.

To learn more, visit www.dreamvacationsfranchise.com.

Related Stories

Internova Travel Group Concludes "PLUS" Event in Newport Beach

Dream Vacations Announces Winners of Vetrepreneur Contest

Cruise Planners Announces 25-Plus In-Person Events for 2024

The Travel Institute Launches New Scholarship Fund