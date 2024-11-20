Kathy Halpern Appointed VP of Sales, Travel Leaders Network

Travel Leaders Network has appointed Kathy Halpern as its new vice president of sales. Halpern is set to officially assume the role on November 25, 2024.

Halpern’s responsibilities will focus on creating sales opportunities in North America for both associate and affiliate members. She will oversee prospecting new accounts for TLN’s top-performing sales team and managing the overall sales operations process in the U.S. and Canada. This includes promoting the company’s exclusive products and programs, such as the SNAP online booking tool, Cruise Complete and Engagement Marketing, to prospective members.

Additionally, Halpern will work closely with TLN’s executive leadership to define and establish the sales and membership goals driving Travel Leaders Network’s overall growth strategy. She will report to Lindsay Pearlman, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Travel Leaders Network.

Halpern is a noted travel industry sales executive, with deep experience in developing long-term partnerships for organizations’ mutual success with their customers and building sales teams who deliver top results. Most recently, she served as vice president, sales and marketing, at Lifestyle Holidays Hotels & Resorts where she led and executed plans to increase market share. Prior, she held executive positions at Palace Resorts, Occidental Hotels & Resorts and Island Destinations.

