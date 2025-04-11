The Travel Institute Releases Revamped Business Planning Course

The Travel Institute has completely revamped its "Travel Agency Business Planning" course with a new, tangible, targeted curriculum to support both new and experienced travel agency owners, including independent contractors, in enhancing their business model with both a solid business foundation and strategic framework for growth.

With the most recent updates inspired by the ongoing industry shift of just 29 percent of advisors operating as ICs in 2008 to 71 percent in 2023, Guida Botelho, CTIE, senior director of education for The Travel Institute, emphasized that industry success today, more than ever, depends on business know-how first.

Ideal for North American travel professionals looking to grow their business, the course utilizes interactive exercises and templates as students work through a detailed framework for building a solid operational foundation, performing a critical gap analysis, and creating a long-term roadmap for success. Lessons include measurable goal-setting; sales and marketing planning and analysis; financial projections, budgeting and forecasting; risk-management considerations; payment and customer relationship management tools; forms and processes to support business; and more. Students also engage with multimedia content and apply their new-found knowledge through hands-on exercises and business case evaluations to identify their competitive edge, target the right customers and implement actionable strategies for success.

Similar to other new and recently revised courses from the non-profit education leader, the course also offers critical key insights and professional tips sourced from experts throughout the industry. One such contributor is also the course sponsor: Sheila Folk, CEO and founder of Travel Industry Solutions, a B2B SaaS platform for travel advisors. With more than 20 years of experience, Folk is a recognized industry leader frequently tapped for her insight in business processes and customer relationships.

Botelho anticipates most students will initially work through the course content in just three hours, then taking additional time to implement their new-found learning before utilizing the course as a desktop reference ongoing. The new course is also included as a key module in The Travel Institute’s Certified Travel Counselor, CTC, and Certified Travel Industry Executive, CTIE, programs for mid-level industry managers and leaders, respectively. And, as with other specialist courses from the non-profit educator, Travel Agency Business Planning is available at no charge for The Travel Institute’s Premium Access online library subscribers who enjoy advance, courtesy releases of various new courses.

Delivered through an e-learning platform, Travel Agency Business Planning is online and self-paced. Previously certified graduates who complete the course earn two continuing education units, or CEUs, toward maintaining their certification. Learn more at www.thetravelinstitute.com.

