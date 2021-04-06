This Week in Cruise Recovery: CDC Guidance, Vaccines and Restarts

In our new "This Week in Cruise Recovery" feature, we'll outline actions, trends or other developments that show progress in the cruise industry's navigation through the pandemic.

Some 400,000 passengers have safely cruised since the pandemic began in Europe and Asia, according to Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), but the goal is to get many more vacationers back at sea or cruising on global rivers. What's happened this past week in that effort?

CDC Guidance and CLIA's Response

An announcement Friday by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) finally provided some additional technical guidance for cruise lines; however, the "Framework for Conditional Sailing" Order is still in effect and more information is needed from the CDC to begin "test cruises" (required by the CDC prior to any revenue cruise resumption) from U.S. ports.

In a strongly worded letter to the CDC and public press statement on Monday, CLIA "took the gloves off." Asking the CDC to lift the Conditional Sailing Order, the agency criticized the CDC's new guidance as "largely unworkable" and said the cruise industry is being treated differently than other travel segments. Bottom line? Political pressure to get cruise ships back sailing from U.S. ports is growing. Copies of CLIA's letter to the CDC were sent to the White House, Florida congressional officials and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who last month told media that the state would sue the CDC if the agency does not open a clear path to restarting cruising from U.S. ports.

Late last week, while participating in a virtual Discover Puerto Rico webinar, CLIA's Anne Madison, senior vice president of global marketing and strategic communications, said: "Everything that we’re doing is about reputation, regulation and legislation—more so than at any other time."

On The Vaccine Front

Several cruise lines say mandatory vaccinations also will help chart a path to recovery, as the CDC recently advised that fully vaccinated guests have low risk when traveling.

On Monday, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) sent a letter to the CDC stating that it will require COVID-19 vaccinations for all guests and crew, and also that it would like to restart cruises from the U.S. on July 4, 2021. NCLH is the parent company of Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

This morning, Norwegian Cruise Line announced it will return to cruising, starting July 25, 2021. Its first cruises will be in Europe and the Caribbean. All guests and crew sailing through October 31, 2021 must be vaccinated.

Last week, Windstar Cruises announced that it will require all guests to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, until further notice.

Positive Threads

These positive developments also show what's happening or planned for the cruise industry's path to recovery:

Stay tuned here at www.travelagentcentral.com early each week for our "picks" for "This Week in Cruise Recovery."

Related Stories

Emerald Cruises Now Booking 2023 Yacht Cruises

Tauck Offering Four 2022 River Cruises That Include the Floriade

Regent Unveils 13 "Spotlight Voyages" in 2021 and 2022

HAL Opens Bookings for 2022 Canada/New England Sailings