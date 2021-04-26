This Week in Cruise Recovery: ACL Back, Seabourn to Barbados and More

by Susan J. Young
Seabourn Odyssey
In Seabourn's restart of cruise operations, Seabourn Odyssey will begin sailing from Bridgetown, Barbados in July 2021. The ultra-luxury line also plans 2021 Greece cruises on Seabourn Ovation.

Positive news from the cruise industry keeps coming as more and more lines announce restart dates and itineraries for 2021. Here's what you need to know:

In yet another step forward in the cruise industry's restart plans, Seabourn will begin cruising from Barbados on July 18, 2021Seabourn Odyssey will operate those Caribbean cruises roundtrip from Bridgetown. Previously announced, Seabourn Ovation will begin sailing from Greece on July 3. 

In a return to service from U.S. ports, American Cruise Lines announced that six of its small ships are operating East Coast and Mississippi River voyages. With all American flagged vessels, the small-ship line also plans to operate  a "normal" Alaska season beginning in June, and is planning its return to other regions this year as well.  

Separately, in a one-on-one interview, Travel Agent asked Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line, if the 2021 Alaska season "is over" for his line? Look for our robust interview with Antorcha's views on that and other topics early this afternoon on TravelAgentCentral.com. 

Looking to the future, Princess Cruises introduced a robust West Coast lineup of voyages for 2022-2023 on six ships from Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego to Mexico and the California coast, as well as to Hawaii and Tahiti.

While the return-to-service "planning" is a top focus for the cruise industry this spring, cruise lines are also creating enticing new product offerings. For example, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises announced that Ellen Bettridge, its president and CEO, will host the line's first "Mystery Cruise" in summer 2022. Guests who book this fun, mysterious option won't know anything about where they're headed for a cruise vacation until they're en route to the airport. 

Carnival Cruise Line's new Mardi Gras, the line's largest ship, is expected to begin service from Port Canaveral, FL, later this year. Most notably, this new ship will become the first LNG-powered (liquified natural gas) vessel to sail from the U.S. For travel advisors whose clients are asking about LNG and how it powers a ship, Carnival created a short new video for Earth Day last week.

Related Stories

Cruising for Couples: The Latest Trend

Stats: Cancellation Fees Most Important When Booking a Cruise

American Queen, Victory Cruise Lines Grow Sales Teams

HAL Packages Shore Excursions, Specialty Dining, More

Read more on:
Cruise Information Running a Travel Agency Family Cruises Luxury Cruises River Cruises Small Ship Cruises New Cruise Ships Running Your Travel Business Carnival Cruise Line Mardi Gras Port Canaveral Seabourn Seabourn Odyssey Bridgetown Travel to Barbados Seabourn Ovation American Cruise Lines Mississippi River Alaska Gus Antorcha Holland America Line Princess Cruises California Travel Tahiti Los Angeles Things to Do in San Francisco San Diego Mexico Hawaii Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection Ellen Bettridge